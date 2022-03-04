Shane Warne death: Who is Simone Callahan, estranged wife of legendary Australian cricketer?

Shane Warne got married to Simone Callahan in 1995, the pair have three children, but they got divorced in 2005.
Former Australian legend Shane Warne passed away on Friday at the age of 52. For all of his on-field success, Warne had a troublesome married life. Renowned for his fondness of the opposite sex, Shane's scandals led to an acrimonious divorce in 2005, ten years after he got married to Simone Callahan.
In this article, we will take a look at the personal life of Shane Warne, his marriage with Callahan, and what led to their separation.
1. How they met?
Simone Callahan met Shane Warne for the first time at a celebrity event in Melbourne in 1992. The spin legend was about to play his first match for Australia at the time. The pair dated for a while before getting married to each other in 1995.
2. How many children they have?
Shane Warne and Simone Callahan have three children, Brooke, Summer and Jackson all of whom are in their 20s now. After his multiple scandals, Simone called it quits on her marriage in 2005, but kept in touch with Warne for the sake of her kids.
3. Reunited in 2009, and separated again
After divorce, Simone Callahan and Shane Warne again got close to each other in 2009, before finally reuniting as a couple again in 2009. After a while though, they once again separated for good in 2010. Callahan had told media that she had various 'trust issues' due to the times Shane had 'cheated' on her.
4. Simone Callahan is a yoga teacher
After separating from Warne, Callahan lives in Melbourne currently. The 52-year-old has become a yoga teacher and she has over 19,000 followers on Instagram, to whom she regularly keeps treating to pictures and videos of herself doing various postures of yoga.
5. When Shane spoke about his troubled marriage
In his documentary named Shane, the Australian legend had opened up on his troubled marriage. In the film, he revealed how he drank alone in a hotel room, when Callahan left him and took their children with her.
"I think that was the lowest. The impact on my children, they wouldn’t get to see me and that was my fault…I would go back and raid the mini bar," Warne had said.
