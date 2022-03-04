Shane Warne death: Who is Simone Callahan, estranged wife of legendary Australian cricketer?

Shane Warne got married to Simone Callahan in 1995, the pair have three children, but they got divorced in 2005.

Former Australian legend Shane Warne passed away on Friday at the age of 52. For all of his on-field success, Warne had a troublesome married life. Renowned for his fondness of the opposite sex, Shane's scandals led to an acrimonious divorce in 2005, ten years after he got married to Simone Callahan.

In this article, we will take a look at the personal life of Shane Warne, his marriage with Callahan, and what led to their separation.