Shane Warne death: Meet Liz Hurley, the actress whom Warne dated after his divorce

After his divorce from Simone Callahan, Warne was dating English actress Elizabeth Hurley, and their relationship caused plenty of stir.

Former Australian legend Shane Warne breathed his last on Friday at the age of 52. Apart from his on-field prowess, Warne was renowned for his relationships, and one of his most talked-about relationships was with English actress Elizabeth Hurley.

Better known as Liz Hurley, who played major roles in many films, the 56-year-old is a model, comedian and businesswoman. In this article, we will take a look at Liz Hurley's life, and her relationship with Shane Warne.