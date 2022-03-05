Shane Warne death: Meet Liz Hurley, the actress whom Warne dated after his divorce

After his divorce from Simone Callahan, Warne was dating English actress Elizabeth Hurley, and their relationship caused plenty of stir.
Former Australian legend Shane Warne breathed his last on Friday at the age of 52. Apart from his on-field prowess, Warne was renowned for his relationships, and one of his most talked-about relationships was with English actress Elizabeth Hurley.
Better known as Liz Hurley, who played major roles in many films, the 56-year-old is a model, comedian and businesswoman. In this article, we will take a look at Liz Hurley's life, and her relationship with Shane Warne.
1. Elizabeth Hurley: Early life
Before meeting Shane Warne, Liz Hurley was a star in her own right, having played prominent roles as Vanessa Kensington in Mike Myers' hit spy comedy, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997) and as the Devil in Bedazzled (2000).
She was married to businessman Arun Nayar, but shortly after she split with Nayar, the actress got close to Warne, who himself got divorced from his wife Simone Callahan in 2009.
2. Dating Shane Warne and separation
After the couple was spotted together on multiple occasions, rumours began to circle that they were dating. Later, the English lady announced that she had broken up with Nayar, amid her closeness with Warne.
It was reported that the Australian cricketer proposed Hurley on a yacht in 2011. After dating for quite a while, the actress ended her marriage with Nayar, but her relationship with Warne caused quite a stir in the media. They subsequently decided to call it quits after their trip to Sydney together in 2012.
3. When Warne opened up on his relationship with Hurley
In an interview after his separation from Hurley, Warne opened up on their relationship, revealing that there was no bad blood between them. The Australian spinner had revealed that nobody was wrong, instead, their romance just 'fizzed out'.
Even after their break-up, Shane Warne and Liz Hurley remained 'good friends' and stayed in touch with each other.
4. Liz Hurley's relationships
Apart from dating Shane Warne, and her marriage with Arun Nayar, Liz Hurley had earlier reportedly dated British actor Hugh Grant for quite a while. They appeared together at the London premiere of the latter's film Four Weddings and a Funeral, wearing a gorgeous black Versace dress that gained her instant media attention.
5. Liz Hurley professional life
Liz Hurley owns a beachwear clothing brand called 'Elizabeth Hurley beach', and she has close to 300k followers on Instagram. Apart from her stint in the film industry, she also tried her hand in comedy and has worked as a model for plenty of big brands.
