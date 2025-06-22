CRICKET
Chankesh Rao | Jun 22, 2025, 09:59 PM IST
1.SRK's passion for cricket
Shah Rukh Khan, often referred to as the "King of Bollywood," transcends the role of a mere film superstar. He is also a transformative figure in the cricket arena. With a profound passion for the game and a keen sense for international prospects, SRK has established one of the most prominent cricket franchises in the T20 format – the Knight Riders Group.
2.2008 - SRK buys Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
In 2008, Shah Rukh Khan, along with actress Juhi Chawla and her spouse Jay Mehta, acquired the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise for around $75 million. KKR emerged as one of the most prestigious franchises, largely due to Shah Rukh's celebrity influence and his desire to honor West Bengal’s sporting heritage.
3.Proud owner of several teams competing in T20 leagues
Shah Rukh Khan possesses several teams in T20 leagues globally, including the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL and the LA Knight Riders in Major League Cricket. Additionally, Shah Rukh Khan is the owner of the Trinibago Knight Riders team in the Caribbean Premier League. Throughout their history, TKR has secured the CPL title four times.
4.Knight Riders adds Pakistani players
In anticipation of the 2025 Caribbean Premier League, Shah Rukh Khan's Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) garnered attention by selecting two Pakistani players during the draft conducted on June 18.
5.Mohammad Amir
The left-arm fast bowler hailing from Pakistan possesses exceptional experience on the world stage. Amir has participated in four seasons of the CPL, claiming 51 wickets across 39 matches with an impressive average of 18.09. Renowned for his swing and precision during the death overs, Amir is anticipated to enhance TKR’s bowling lineup and guide younger players.
6.Usman Tariq
Usman Tariq, a promising off-spinner from Pakistan, gained attention in the PSL 2025 by claiming 10 wickets in only 5 matches while playing for Quetta Gladiators. He will be making his debut with TKR in the CPL, and there is much anticipation regarding the impact this young spinner will have on Caribbean pitches.
7.Pakistani players banned from IPL
While fans of TKR are excited, these signings also highlight a persistent problem — Pakistani players remain prohibited from participating in the IPL because of the political strife between India and Pakistan. Since 2009, the BCCI has barred Pakistani players from the IPL, and following the deterioration of cricket relations between India and Pakistan in 2012, even bilateral series between the two nations have ceased.
