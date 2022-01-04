Sara Tendulkar's journey: From studying medicine to modelling

Sara Tendulkar is extremely popular with netizens and has quite a fan following of her own.
Sara Tendulkar is the oldest child of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar. She is the elder sister to cricketer Arjun Tendulkar. She is extremely popular with netizens and has quite a fan following of her own. Sara has millions of followers on Instagram and everything a new photo of Sara is out, fans go crazy.
1. Huge fan following
2. Education
Sara Tendulkar after completing her schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai headed to London to study medicine at University College.
3. Dating rumours
It's being reported that Sara Tendulkar is dating cricketer Shubman Gill. However, despite major hints on the Internet both have kept mum.
4. Modelling career
Sara recently launched her modelling career with a high-end clothing brand. Sara made her modelling debut along with actress Banita Sandhu and Ahan Shetty’s rumoured girlfriend Tania Shroff.
5. Sara's name was derived from?
As per reports, Sachin Tendulkar named his daughter Sara after India's stupendous win at Sahara Cup for which he was the captain.
