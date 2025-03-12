1 . Sakshi Pant's fairytale wedding

Sakshi Pant, sister of cricket star Rishabh Pant, is set to marry London-based businessman Ankit Chaudhary at the luxurious ITC Hotel, The Savoy, in Mussoorie. With stunning hilltop views, the grand celebration will be attended by cricketing icons, family, and close friends. The couple has been together for nearly a decade. Several pictures of legendary cricketers like MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina are all over social media.