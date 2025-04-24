1 . A Glorious Cricket Career

1

Sachin Tendulkar started playing international cricket at 16 and had a career lasting over two decades. He scored a record 34,357 runs in 664 matches with an average of 48.52. He holds the record for the most international runs in cricket history. In Test matches, he scored 15,921 runs with 51 centuries in 200 games, and in ODIs, he tallied 18,426 runs with 49 centuries in 463 matches. He also was the first player to score a double century in ODIs against South Africa in 2010.