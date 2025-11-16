Sachin Tendulkar's Rs 100 crore Bandra mansion to Virat Kohli's Rs 32 crore Alibaug farmhouse: A look at India's cricketing elite residences

9 . Yuvraj Singh's Rs 64 Cr Worli Sky Mansion

Beyond his Goa villa, Yuvraj Singh owns an opulent 16,000 sq ft apartment, covering the entire 29th floor of the Omkar 1973 towers in Worli, Mumbai—the same building where Virat Kohli resides. Reportedly valued at Rs 64 crore, this simple yet elegant home offers stunning views of the Arabian Sea and is characterized by a warm palette of beige, cream, and wood, featuring a dedicated entertainment room and bespoke art pieces.