Sachin Tendulkar's Rs 100 crore Bandra mansion to Virat Kohli's Rs 32 crore Alibaug farmhouse: A look at India's cricketing elite residences

Chankesh Rao | Nov 16, 2025, 04:42 PM IST
1.Sachin Tendulkar's Iconic Bandra Mansion
The legendary Sachin Tendulkar's magnificent five-story residence in Bandra, Mumbai, is a true landmark. Acquired in 2007 for Rs 39 crore and now valued at over Rs 100 crore, this sprawling property boasts luxurious amenities, a swimming pool, and multiple terraces, reflecting the 'Little Master's' grand stature in Indian cricket.
2.Virat Kohli's Serene Alibaug Farmhouse
Valued at approximately Rs 32 crore, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's luxurious farmhouse in Awaas Village, Alibaug, is a tranquil escape. Designed by Sussanne Khan, the property features sprawling gardens, a large swimming pool, and bespoke interiors, offering a perfect blend of modern comfort and natural serenity for the power couple.
3.Rohit Sharma's 'Kamalaish' Apartment in Worli
Former India captain, Rohit Sharma, resides in a lavish 6,000 sq ft apartment on the 29th floor of the Ahuja Towers in Worli, Mumbai. This stunning residence, reportedly worth over Rs 30 crore, offers breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea and features smart home technology, a private gym, and luxurious finishes befitting the 'Hitman'.
4.MS Dhoni's Seven-Acre 'Kailashpati' Farmhouse
Located on the outskirts of Ranchi, MS Dhoni's sprawling 7-acre farmhouse, 'Kailashpati,' is his private sanctuary, reportedly valued between Rs 30–35 crore. The property is known for its indoor-outdoor harmony, featuring massive manicured lawns, a swimming pool, and a custom garage for his extensive collection of bikes and cars, reflecting his love for nature and speed.
5.Gautam Gambhir's Regal Delhi Mansion
Located in the upscale Old Rajinder Nagar, Gautam Gambhir's Delhi residence, valued around Rs 20 crore, is a fusion of traditional elegance and contemporary luxury. The mansion features a grand foyer with marble floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a dedicated 'Wall of Fame' showcasing his World Cup medals and trophies, embodying his storied career and sophisticated taste.
6.Suresh Raina's Modern Ghaziabad Home
Suresh Raina’s lavish bungalow in Raj Nagar, Ghaziabad, is valued at approximately Rs 18 crore. Designed like a luxury cottage, the house beautifully blends modern, minimalistic interiors with a vast green backyard. It offers a perfect family environment, with a living room showcasing a balance of pastel colors and a dedicated space for indoor fitness and relaxation.
7.Ravindra Jadeja's Royal Jamnagar Bungalow
Ravindra Jadeja, known for his 'royal' style, resides in a magnificent four-storey bungalow in Jamnagar, Gujarat, reportedly valued around Rs 10 crore. The house features a majestic entrance with doors designed like a Maharaja's Darbar, antique decorations, extensive woodwork, and a blend of traditional Rajput heritage with modern luxury, reflecting his lineage and sophisticated taste.
8.KL Rahul's Luxurious Mumbai Abode
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty share a lavish apartment in Mumbai, a space known for its understated elegance and sophisticated design. The home features sleek, modern furniture, neutral color palettes, and large windows that offer ample natural light. This residence serves as their primary urban retreat, blending comfort with high-end style that matches the couple's fashionable persona.
9.Yuvraj Singh's Rs 64 Cr Worli Sky Mansion
Beyond his Goa villa, Yuvraj Singh owns an opulent 16,000 sq ft apartment, covering the entire 29th floor of the Omkar 1973 towers in Worli, Mumbai—the same building where Virat Kohli resides. Reportedly valued at Rs 64 crore, this simple yet elegant home offers stunning views of the Arabian Sea and is characterized by a warm palette of beige, cream, and wood, featuring a dedicated entertainment room and bespoke art pieces.
10.Virender Sehwag's Palatial 'Krishna Niwas'
Virender Sehwag's grand bungalow, named 'Krishna Niwas,' is located in the elite Hauz Khas neighborhood of New Delhi. Valued at over Rs 130 crore, this luxurious mansion spans one acre and features 12 lavish rooms, a dedicated trophy room showcasing his career highlights (including his 319-run bat), a private temple, and custom quarters for his dogs, reflecting his bold style and spiritual side.