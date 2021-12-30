Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar's photos in black see-through tights go viral

Sara Tendulkar has millions of followers on Instagram and everything a new photo of Sara is out, fans go crazy.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 30, 2021, 02:22 PM IST

Former India opener Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar is extremely popular with netizens and has quite a fan following of her own. She has millions of followers on Instagram and everything a new photo of Sara is out, fans go crazy.

Recently, Sara Tendulkar was clicked in a casual jacket with black see-through tights and fan's can't keep calm.

1. Casual outing

Casual outing
1/5

In the pics, Sara Tendulkar is seen sporting a casual black jacket and see-though tights.

2. Head-turner

Head-turner
2/5

She makes heads turn whenever she makes an appearance and this time was no different.

3. Modelling career

Modelling career
3/5

Sara recently launched her modelling career with a high-end clothing brand. Sara made her modelling debut along with actress Banita Sandhu and Ahan Shetty’s rumoured girlfriend Tania Shroff.

4. Often posts pics

Often posts pics
4/5

It may be recalled that Sara was recently spotted in Hyderabad watching MMA fight. Sara had posted an Insta story watching the fight. 

 

5. Huge fanbase

Huge fanbase
5/5

Recently, Sara shared another picture on Instagram, where she can be seen standing on the stairs of the Taj Falaknuma Palace, a posh hotel in Hyderabad. 

(All photos: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.