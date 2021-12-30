Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar's photos in black see-through tights go viral

Sara Tendulkar has millions of followers on Instagram and everything a new photo of Sara is out, fans go crazy.

Former India opener Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar is extremely popular with netizens and has quite a fan following of her own. She has millions of followers on Instagram and everything a new photo of Sara is out, fans go crazy.

Recently, Sara Tendulkar was clicked in a casual jacket with black see-through tights and fan's can't keep calm.