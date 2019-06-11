Sachin Tendulkar hails PM Modi's cricket diplomacy, can't wait to see Maldives on the map

PM Modi gifts bat to Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and Sachin Tendulkar is in full support of it

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being a good example of cricket diplomacy in his tweet on Tuesday.

During his first overseas visit after being re-elected, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a cricket bat signed by the Indian team to "ardent cricket fan" and Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Saturday.

"Connected by cricket! My friend, President @ibusolih is an ardent cricket fan, so I presented him a cricket bat that has been signed by #TeamIndia playing at the #CWC19," PM Modi tweeted.



This comes after Modi held delegation-level talks with Solih after touching down in the island-nation on Saturday afternoon. He was accorded a grand ceremonial welcome upon his arrival in the Maldives, which included a performance by a dance troupe donning the traditional Maldivian attire.