'Rubbish tweet': Cricketers defend Rashid Khan after Iceland Cricket trolls Afghan bowler for expensive spell

Iceland Cricket has mocked Rashid Khan for conceding 110 runs in his nine overs- the most expensive spell in the history of World Cup.
Jofra Archer, Ish Sodhi, Luke Wright, Stuart Broad, Jason Gillespie, and other big names have slammed the Iceland Cricket Twitter handle after it mocked Afghanistan bowler Rashid Khan for his expensive spell against England in an ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter on Tuesday.
England beat Afghanistan by 150 runs in a one-sided affair. One of the biggest surprises of the game was Rashid Khan going for plenty of runs during the match. Rashid conceded a staggering 110 runs from his nine overs- the costliest spell in the history of World Cup. Rashid also became the first spinner to concede more than 100 runs in an ODI.
After the match, Iceland Cricket's Twitter handle tweeted, “We’ve just heard that Rashid Khan has scored Afghanistan’s first century of the #CWC19! Wow! 110 from 56 balls. The most runs ever scored by a bowler in the World Cup or something. Well batted young man. #ENGvAFG #AFGvENG”
We’ve just heard that Rashid Khan has scored Afghanistan’s first century of the #CWC19! Wow! 110 from 56 balls. The most runs ever scored by a bowler in the World Cup or something. Well batted young man. #ENGvAFG #AFGvENG pic.twitter.com/3vklzCeIJt— Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) June 18, 2019
Iceland cricket is known for its witty tweets on the micro-blogging site and has gathered many fans with their posts. However, this tweet did not go down well with many cricketers and fans. Many took to Twitter to call out Iceland Cricket for their tweet and hailed Rashid Khan for his contribution and achievement in cricket.
1. Jofra Archer calls it 'Terrible Tweet'
England all-rounder Jofra Archer called the Iceland Cricket tweet 'terrible'.
Terrible tweet https://t.co/3ybKo3pKcE— Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) June 18, 2019
2. Luke Wright slams Iceland cricket
Former England player Luke Wright tweeted, “Rubbish tweet. Rather than trying to be funny why not be respectful to someone that has done so much for cricket and especially associate members”
Rubbish tweet. Rather than trying to be funny why not be respectful to someone that has done so much for cricket and especially associate members https://t.co/0z3F8KiS82— Luke Wright (@lukewright204) June 18, 2019
Stuart Broad jumped in the discussion too as he too lauded Rashid and defended him, writing, “He is a world class bowler & a delight to watch. Everyone has bad days in our sport”
He is a world class bowler & a delight to watch. Everyone has bad days in our sport— Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) June 18, 2019
New Zeland bowler Ish Sodhi too agreed with Wright and pointed out Rashid’s contribution to the game.
Agreed. Setting the bench mark for Leg Spin Bowlers around the world he is... @rashidkhan_19 https://t.co/1lsPXNGjzZ— Ish Sodhi (@ish_sodhi) June 18, 2019
3. Gillespie is also not happy
Australian fast-bowling legend Jason Gillespie also expressed his unhappiness over the tweet of Iceland cricket.
Lack of respect this.... https://t.co/KLcweDIfiX— Jason Gillespie (@dizzy259) June 18, 2019