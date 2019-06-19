'Rubbish tweet': Cricketers defend Rashid Khan after Iceland Cricket trolls Afghan bowler for expensive spell

Iceland Cricket has mocked Rashid Khan for conceding 110 runs in his nine overs- the most expensive spell in the history of World Cup.

Jofra Archer, Ish Sodhi, Luke Wright, Stuart Broad, Jason Gillespie, and other big names have slammed the Iceland Cricket Twitter handle after it mocked Afghanistan bowler Rashid Khan for his expensive spell against England in an ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter on Tuesday.

England beat Afghanistan by 150 runs in a one-sided affair. One of the biggest surprises of the game was Rashid Khan going for plenty of runs during the match. Rashid conceded a staggering 110 runs from his nine overs- the costliest spell in the history of World Cup. Rashid also became the first spinner to concede more than 100 runs in an ODI.

After the match, Iceland Cricket's Twitter handle tweeted, “We’ve just heard that Rashid Khan has scored Afghanistan’s first century of the #CWC19! Wow! 110 from 56 balls. The most runs ever scored by a bowler in the World Cup or something. Well batted young man. #ENGvAFG #AFGvENG”

Iceland cricket is known for its witty tweets on the micro-blogging site and has gathered many fans with their posts. However, this tweet did not go down well with many cricketers and fans. Many took to Twitter to call out Iceland Cricket for their tweet and hailed Rashid Khan for his contribution and achievement in cricket.