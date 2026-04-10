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Justice Yashwant Varma resignation: Are pension benefits still in the picture?

Justice Yashwant Varma resignation: Are pension benefits still in the picture?

RR vs RCB: Phil Salt registers unwanted IPL record with golden duck against Rajasthan Royals

RR vs RCB: Phil Salt registers unwanted IPL record with golden duck vs RR

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Telecom Patent Battle Ends with Rs 152 Crore Damages Against Rosenberger

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RR vs RCB: Phil Salt registers unwanted IPL record with golden duck against Rajasthan Royals

RR vs RCB: Phil Salt registers unwanted IPL record with golden duck vs RR

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Who is Shresta Iyer? Sister of PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer who faced backlash

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RR vs RCB: Phil Salt registers unwanted IPL record with golden duck against Rajasthan Royals

The RCB opener was dismissed by Rajasthan Royals' pacer Jofra Archer in Match No 16 of the IPL 2026 on a golden duck. With this dismissal, the English batter registered his name in the unwanted IPL list. Know more about it here.

Aseem Sharma | Apr 10, 2026, 11:45 PM IST

1.Golden Duck

Golden Duck
1

Phil Salt fell prey to Jofra Archer's scorching bouncer on the very first ball of the match. With this dismissal, the English batter registered an unwanted IPL record to his name.

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2.Unwanted IPL record

Unwanted IPL record
2

Phil Salt has now become the only English batter ever to get dismissed on the first ball three times in IPL matches.

3.Joint Holder of this unwanted IPL record

Joint Holder of this unwanted IPL record
3

After his dismissal during the RR vs RCB match on Friday, he now jointly holds the record of three Golden ducks with Dwayne Smith, Prithvi Shaw and KL Rahul.

4.Who holds the record of most dismissals on first ball

Who holds the record of most dismissals on first ball
4

India's Parthiv Patel holds the record with four dismissals to his name, which is the highest in IPL history.

 

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5.RR vs RCB

RR vs RCB
5

Despite Phil Salt's golden duck, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru managed to post 201 runs in 20 overs, courtesy of skipper Rajat Patidar's blistering 63 off 40 balls and Virat Kohli's 32 off 16 balls.

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