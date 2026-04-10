RR vs RCB: Phil Salt registers unwanted IPL record with golden duck against Rajasthan Royals

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Aseem Sharma | Apr 10, 2026, 11:45 PM IST
1.Golden Duck
Phil Salt fell prey to Jofra Archer's scorching bouncer on the very first ball of the match. With this dismissal, the English batter registered an unwanted IPL record to his name.
2.Unwanted IPL record
Phil Salt has now become the only English batter ever to get dismissed on the first ball three times in IPL matches.
3.Joint Holder of this unwanted IPL record
After his dismissal during the RR vs RCB match on Friday, he now jointly holds the record of three Golden ducks with Dwayne Smith, Prithvi Shaw and KL Rahul.
4.Who holds the record of most dismissals on first ball
India's Parthiv Patel holds the record with four dismissals to his name, which is the highest in IPL history.
5.RR vs RCB
Despite Phil Salt's golden duck, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru managed to post 201 runs in 20 overs, courtesy of skipper Rajat Patidar's blistering 63 off 40 balls and Virat Kohli's 32 off 16 balls.