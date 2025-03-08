3 . Highest score

3

Virat Kohli achieved his highest score in ODIs with an impressive 183 against Pakistan. However, Rohit Sharma came close to scoring a triple century in the 50-over format, reaching a remarkable 264. This achievement places Rohit above Virat in terms of highest individual scores in ODIs.

Rohit Sharma's exceptional six-hitting ability sets him apart, giving him a significant advantage in scoring runs quickly. On the other hand, Virat Kohli relies on his exceptional running between the wickets and his superior fitness in the middle overs to accumulate runs.