1 . Captaincy tenure

Rohit Sharma has captained India in ODIs for a much longer period than Steve Smith has captained Australia. In 2017, when Virat Kohli, captain on the Indian ODI team at that time, was rested, Sharma was appointed captain of the ODI team in a series against Sri Lanka and till date he holds that position. While Steve Smith became the captain of Australia's ODI team in late 2015, after taking over from Michael Clarke. However, in March 2018, Smith was banned from all international and domestic cricket for one year, and was not allowed to hold a leadership role for another year.