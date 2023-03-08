Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Team India celebrate Holi ahead of 4th Test in Ahmedabad

On Wednesday, Team India marked the occasion of Holi in Ahmedabad, just before the fourth Test against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 9th. As the entire nation rejoiced in the festival of colours, the Indian cricket team players also joined in the festivities by playing Holi in the locker room at the Ahmedabad stadium and on the team bus.

India is currently leading the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a score of 2-1. A victory in the final Test of the series would secure their spot in the final of the World Test Championship.