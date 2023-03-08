Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Team India celebrate Holi ahead of 4th Test in Ahmedabad

As the entire nation rejoiced in the festival of colours, the Indian cricket team players also joined in the festivities by playing Holi in the locker room at the Ahmedabad stadium.
On Wednesday, Team India marked the occasion of Holi in Ahmedabad, just before the fourth Test against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 9th. As the entire nation rejoiced in the festival of colours, the Indian cricket team players also joined in the festivities by playing Holi in the locker room at the Ahmedabad stadium and on the team bus.
India is currently leading the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a score of 2-1. A victory in the final Test of the series would secure their spot in the final of the World Test Championship.
The players of Team India joyously celebrated the festival of Holi in 2023, reveling in the vibrant colors and festive spirit with one another.
To celebrate the Holi 2023 festivity, the players took a well-deserved break from their rigorous training schedule and indulged in some fun and frolic.
This festive occasion provided the team with an opportunity to unwind and bond with each other, fostering a sense of camaraderie and team spirit.
The fourth and final Test match is scheduled to commence on March 9th at the esteemed Narendra Modi Stadium.
The Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, are set to attend the Fourth Test. This highly anticipated event promises to be a thrilling display of cricketing prowess, with both teams vying for victory. The presence of these esteemed leaders only adds to the excitement and prestige of the occasion.
If India wins the final Test, they will secure a coveted spot in the World Test Championship Final, alongside Australia.
Virat Kohli along with Ravindra Jadeja celebrated Holi on the way back to the hotel from training at the Narendra Modi Stadium.