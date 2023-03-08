Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Team India celebrate Holi ahead of 4th Test in Ahmedabad

As the entire nation rejoiced in the festival of colours, the Indian cricket team players also joined in the festivities by playing Holi in the locker room at the Ahmedabad stadium.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 08, 2023, 03:17 PM IST

On Wednesday, Team India marked the occasion of Holi in Ahmedabad, just before the fourth Test against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 9th. As the entire nation rejoiced in the festival of colours, the Indian cricket team players also joined in the festivities by playing Holi in the locker room at the Ahmedabad stadium and on the team bus.

India is currently leading the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a score of 2-1. A victory in the final Test of the series would secure their spot in the final of the World Test Championship.

1. Holi celebration

Holi celebration
1/7

The players of Team India joyously celebrated the festival of Holi in 2023, reveling in the vibrant colors and festive spirit with one another.

2. Holi celebration

Holi celebration
2/7

To celebrate the Holi 2023 festivity, the players took a well-deserved break from their rigorous training schedule and indulged in some fun and frolic. 

 

3. Holi celebration

Holi celebration
3/7

This festive occasion provided the team with an opportunity to unwind and bond with each other, fostering a sense of camaraderie and team spirit. 

4. Holi celebration

Holi celebration
4/7

The fourth and final Test match is scheduled to commence on March 9th at the esteemed Narendra Modi Stadium.

5. Holi celebration

Holi celebration
5/7

The Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, are set to attend the Fourth Test. This highly anticipated event promises to be a thrilling display of cricketing prowess, with both teams vying for victory. The presence of these esteemed leaders only adds to the excitement and prestige of the occasion.

6. Holi celebration

Holi celebration
6/7

If India wins the final Test, they will secure a coveted spot in the World Test Championship Final, alongside Australia. 

7. Holi celebration

Holi celebration
7/7

Virat Kohli along with Ravindra Jadeja celebrated Holi on the way back to the hotel from training at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Mindy Kaling meets 'fabulous' Bollywood Wives Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Soni. See pics
Miss Universe 2023: Meet India's representative Divita Rai, check out her 'Sone Ki Chidiya' costume for pageant
Neal Mohan, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella: Who is the richest India-American CEO?
Republic Day 2023: Discover India's cultural heritage and diversity through tableaux at annual Republic day parade
XXX star Aabha Paul flaunts her sexy body in viral photos and videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 627 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 8
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.