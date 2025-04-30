5 . Skipper with two 50s in finals

5

Rohit Sharma is known for shining in big moments, especially in IPL finals. He is the only captain to score two fifties in IPL finals, in 2015 and 2020. In 2015, he scored 50 off 26 balls against Chennai Super Kings and was awarded Player of the Match. In 2020, he scored 68 off 51 balls against Delhi Capitals, helping Mumbai Indians win another title. Rohit has shown his ability to deliver with the bat in high-pressure situations when trophies are on the line.