Rohit Sharma spotted shirtless during Maldives vacation with family, see viral pics

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Aseem Sharma | Mar 15, 2026, 11:05 AM IST
1.Shirtless jogging
With the IPL 2026 around the corner, the former Mumbai Indians skipper chose to relax with his family. In one of the viral clips on social media, Rohit was spotted jogging shirtless on a beach.
2.Family Vacation
Rohit took a much-needed break with wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira before finally returning to action in the next IPL season, starting March 28.
3.Playing Table Tennis
In a video shared by Rohit on his social media handles, he is also seen enjoying playing table tennis on a beach.
4.Enjoying Slides
In the video, Rohit is also seen enjoying private slides into the ocean in a private resort in the Maldives.
5.Cricketing action in 2026
Meanwhile, Rohit will be seen returning to the cricketing field in the upcoming edition of the IPL. Later, he is expected to play the home ODI series against Afghanistan, followed by a tour to England, where India will play 5 T20Is and 3 ODIs.