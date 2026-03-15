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Can you marry during Ramadan? Islamic rules for intimacy during holy month

Can you marry during Ramadan? Islamic rules for intimacy during holy month

Iranian students protest outside UN office after over 100 children killed after US-Israeli attack on Minab school

Iranian students protest outside UN office after over 100 children killed

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Rohit Sharma spotted shirtless during Maldives vacation with family, see viral pics

Rohit Sharma spotted shirtless during Maldives vacation with family, see viral p

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Rohit Sharma spotted shirtless during Maldives vacation with family, see viral pics

After watching India lift another ICC T20I World Cup trophy, former skipper Rohit Sharma was spotted having a fun time with family in the Maldives. Several pictures of videos of Rohit and his family are all over social media.

Aseem Sharma | Mar 15, 2026, 11:05 AM IST

1.Shirtless jogging

Shirtless jogging
1

With the IPL 2026 around the corner, the former Mumbai Indians skipper chose to relax with his family. In one of the viral clips on social media, Rohit was spotted jogging shirtless on a beach.

 

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2.Family Vacation

Family Vacation
2

Rohit took a much-needed break with wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira before finally returning to action in the next IPL season, starting March 28. 

3.Playing Table Tennis

Playing Table Tennis
3

In a video shared by Rohit on his social media handles, he is also seen enjoying playing table tennis on a beach.

4.Enjoying Slides

Enjoying Slides
4

In the video, Rohit is also seen enjoying private slides into the ocean in a private resort in the Maldives. 

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5.Cricketing action in 2026

Cricketing action in 2026
5

Meanwhile, Rohit will be seen returning to the cricketing field in the upcoming edition of the IPL. Later, he is expected to play the home ODI series against Afghanistan, followed by a tour to England, where India will play 5 T20Is and 3 ODIs.

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