Reliving Naman Ojha's career: Capped by India 4 times, how MS Dhoni's presence changed everything

Naman Ojha scored a century in the final of RSWS 2022, and he also scored an unbeaten 90-run knock in the semifinal against Australia.
Naman Ojha on Saturday helped India Legends retain the Road Safety World Series title as his valiant unbeaten 108-run knock guided the host nation to a 33-run win in the final Raipur. The opener had also played an unbeaten 90-run knock in the semifinal, helping Sachin Tendulkar's side reach the summit clash.
Capped by India four times, here's a brief look at Naman Ojha's career:
1. Naman Ojha finished as highest run-scorer in RSWS 2022
Naman Ojha's masterclass in the knockout matches of RSWS 2022 means that he has surpassed Shane Watson to finish as the highest run-scorer of the second edition of the Road Safety World Series. He scored 266 runs at an average of 66.50 across six innings.
2. Naman Ojha career
Talking about Naman Ojha's career, the biggest downside for the batsman from Ujjain was that he was competing in an era where MS Dhoni was at his peak. Both of them were wicketkeeper batsmen, but Ojha had to live under the shadow of Dhoni for almost the entirety of his career.
3. Receiving Test cap from Virat Kohli
Having made his Test debut after MS Dhoni's retirement, Naman Ojha could only play just once in red-ball cricket, against Sri Lanka in 2015 under Virat Kohli's captaincy He played a solitary ODI against Sri Lanka back in 2010, but he was able to play two matches in the shortest format, both against Zimbabwe in 2010.
4. Naman Ojha's international stats
In his only Test outing for Team India, Ojha scored 56 runs across two innings against Sri Lanka. In his solitary ODI, he was dismissed after scoring just 1 run. In the two T20Is that the 39-year-old played, he scored 12 runs overall.
5. Naman Ojha's domestic record
While his international stats may not be as impressive, Ojha was a reliable batter. He has wealth of experience having played 146 First-class matches. The veteran has scored 9753 runs with the highest score of 219*. Whereas, he has also played 143 List A matches, scoring a total of 4278 runs.
6. Naman Ojha won the IPL 2016 title with SRH
Having won the IPL 2016 title with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Naman Ojha has played in the cash-rich league 113 times, having represented Delhi Daredevils and Rajasthan Royals as well. The right-handed batsman has 1554 runs under his name, including six half-centuries in IPL. Ojha announced his retirement in February 2021.