RCB beats RR, MI, CSK to become most valuable IPL team in 2026 – See full list

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Chankesh Rao | Mar 25, 2026, 03:44 PM IST
1.Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
RCB’s valuation of $1.78 billion establishes a new standard in IPL history, fueled by global investor enthusiasm, the brand equity led by Virat Kohli, and their anticipated title win in 2025, which is expected to boost commercial and sponsorship growth.
2.Rajasthan Royals (RR)
Rajasthan Royals’ valuation of $1.63 billion underscores early investor trust and solid franchise fundamentals, briefly positioning them as the most valuable team in the IPL before RCB reclaimed that title in a remarkable shift.
3.Mumbai Indians (MI)
Historically, Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise in the IPL, and even with a valuation estimate of $242 million, their legacy, numerous titles, and robust sponsorship ecosystem provide them with strong long-term commercial stability.
4.Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Chennai Super Kings’ valuation of $235 million showcases lasting brand strength, rooted in MS Dhoni’s legacy, regular playoff appearances, and one of the most devoted fan bases in IPL history.
5.Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Kolkata Knight Riders, valued at $222 million, benefit from prominent celebrity ownership, global branding, and multiple championships, despite experiencing inconsistent performances in recent IPL seasons.
6.Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s valuation of $154 million reflects stable management and previous title achievements, although their inconsistent performances have hindered their commercial growth relative to the top IPL franchises.
7.Delhi Capitals (DC)
Delhi Capitals, with a valuation of $152 million, exhibit significant growth potential thanks to their young talent and dual ownership support, but their lack of IPL titles continues to affect their overall brand strength.
8.Gujarat Titans (GT)
Gujarat Titans’ valuation of $142 million highlights their rapid growth since their debut, with early achievements and a strong team structure positioning them as a franchise with high potential in the IPL landscape.
9.Punjab Kings (PBKS)
Punjab Kings, valued at $141 million, maintain commercial visibility with consistent ownership support, yet their lack of sustained success on the field continues to restrict their valuation growth compared to their competitors.
10.Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
Lucknow Super Giants, holding a valuation of $122 million as one of the newest teams in the IPL, present strong future potential as their fan base, performance consistency, and brand identity continue to develop.