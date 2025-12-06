Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder

JEE Advanced 2026 BIG UPDATE: Exam date announced at jeeadv.ac.in, to be conducted on THIS date; Check details here
CRICKET
Aseem Sharma | Dec 06, 2025, 11:03 AM IST
1.Nicknames
During the initial days of his career, Ravindra Jadeja was given the nickname of 'Rockstar' by Shane Warne when he was a part of the Rajasthan Royals. After he joined the Indian international team, his teammates called him 'Jaddu'. Later, he gained the title of 'Sir' from cricket fans for his constant match-winning performances.
2.Love for Horses
Jadeja has two horses at his farmhouse near Jamnagar, Ganga and Kesar.
3.Lucky Number
Jadeja believes 12 is his lucky number. He only wears jerseys with the number 12. Not only this, but his restaurant in Rajkot was also inaugurated on December 12, 2012.
4.Under-19 World Cups
Jadeja represented India twice in Under-19 World Cups, in 2006 when Team India finished as runners-up, and in 2008, which the Men in Blue won under the captaincy of Virat Kohli.
5.No. 1 Ranking
It was in 2013 when Jadeja secured the number one spot in the bowlers' rankings. He became the first-ever Indian bowler to achieve the feat in ODIs after Anil Kumble. A couple of years later, he also became the No. 1 bowler in Tests and the No. 1 all-rounder.
6.Triple Centuries
Ravindra Jadeja became the 8th player in the world and the first Indian to score three triple centuries in first-class cricket. He achieved this milestone at the age of 23.
7.Life Partner
Jadeja is married to Rivaba Solanki, who is an engineering graduate hailing from the Junagadh district of Gujarat. The two tied the knot in April 2016 in a grand wedding in Rajkot. Rivaba is an active politician and a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She is also serving as a Minister of State (MoS) in the Gujarat Cabinet.