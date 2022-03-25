Ravindra Jadeja’s sprawling bungalow has royalty written over it, see beautiful pics

CSK star Ravindra Jadeja hails from Jamnagar in Gujarat and is one of the most famous persons in his hometown.

Ravindra Jadeja is without a doubt one of India's best all-rounders and it would not be wrong to say that he has grown as a cricketer in the last couple of years. Jadeja hails from Jamnagar in Gujarat and is one of the most famous people in his hometown. And, that’s not just for his exploits on the cricket field, Jadeja's sprawling 4-storey bungalow in Jamnagar is also a centre of attraction for its unique style and architecture. From the main gate of the house to interiors - there's nothing not royal about the house.

Let's take a look at inside pics of Ravindra Jadeja's palatial bungalow.