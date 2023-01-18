Ranji Trophy 2022/23: Splendid Sarfaraz Khan scores yet another ton

The star batter hit 125 off 155 balls with the help of 16 fours and 4 sixes as his knock helped Mumbai post 293 runs before the side was bundled out.
Despite being snubbed from the Indian squad for the first two Tests of the four-match series against Australia, Sarfaraz Khan refused to be deterred and scored a magnificent century for Mumbai against Delhi in the ongoing Ranji Trophy Group B game at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
The right-handed batter has been a consistent performer in the domestic circuit over the past few years, and his latest achievement is a testament to his unwavering determination and skill. The star batter hit 125 runs off 155 balls, aided by 16 fours and four sixes, as his knock helped Mumbai post 293 runs before they were all out.
1. Dropped from India squad
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced the Indian squad for the first two matches of the four-Test series against Australia. Suryakumar Yadav was given the opportunity to make his Test debut, while Sarfraz Khan, who had been a prolific run-scorer in the Ranji Trophy, was dropped once again.
2. Scored another century
But he did not relent. In Ranji Trophy match against the Delhi team, when the Mumbai team was struggling at 66 for 4, Khan rose to the occasion and scored another century, delivering a resounding response to the selection committee.
3. Run machine