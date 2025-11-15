Rajasthan Royals release Nitish Rana ahead of IPL 2026, swap THIS player with Delhi Capitals

Andre Russell's KKR chapter ends, franchise releases star all-rounder before IPL 2026 auction
IPL Retention 2026: Full list of retained and released players of Gujarat Titans
IPL Retention 2026: Full list of retained and released players of Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Who are Sanjay Yadav, Rameez, named by Rohini Acharya in post about 'disowning' family, quitting politics?
Viral video: Kamal Haasan finally REVEALS why director Sundar C quit Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 173, admits 'until my superstar is...'
IND vs SA 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Ravindra Jadeja unleashes mayhem as South Africa collapse to 93/7, lead India by 63 at stumps
Bihar Elections 2025: Rohini Acharya drops bombshell day after poll debacle, says, 'Disowning family and...'
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: What were the highest and lowest victory margins?
IPL Retention 2026: Full list of retained and released players of Delhi Capitals
IND vs SA: Rishabh Pant creates history, surpasses Virender Sehwag in major Test milestone
CRICKET
Aseem Sharma | Nov 15, 2025, 05:24 PM IST
1.Nitish Rana joins DC
Rajasthan Royals traded left-handed batter Nitish Rana to Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2026 mini auction.
2.RR swap Nitish with DC's all-rounder
On the other hand, Delhi Capitals traded the South African all-rounder Donovan Ferreira to RR, his first IPL franchise.
3.Nitish Rana's IPL 2026 salary
While Rana has been traded to DC at his existing salary of Rs 4.2 crore, Ferreira's salary has been revised from Rs 75 lakh to Rs 1 crore.
4.Nitish's performance in IPL 2025
Nitish has played 11 matches for Rajasthan Royals in the previous edition of IPL, wherein he scored 217 runs at an average of 21.70.
5.Ferreira IPL debut
On the other hand, Ferreira made his IPL debut with RR in the 2024 edition before moving to DC in 2025.