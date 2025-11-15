FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Rajasthan Royals release Nitish Rana ahead of IPL 2026, swap THIS player with Delhi Capitals

After trading Sanju Samson for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, RR made another deal with Delhi Capitals, where they traded Nitish Rana with a South African all-rounder.

Aseem Sharma | Nov 15, 2025, 05:24 PM IST

1.Nitish Rana joins DC

Nitish Rana joins DC
1

Rajasthan Royals traded left-handed batter Nitish Rana to Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2026 mini auction.

 

2.RR swap Nitish with DC's all-rounder

RR swap Nitish with DC's all-rounder
2

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals traded the South African all-rounder Donovan Ferreira to RR, his first IPL franchise.

 

3.Nitish Rana's IPL 2026 salary

Nitish Rana's IPL 2026 salary
3

While Rana has been traded to DC at his existing salary of Rs 4.2 crore, Ferreira's salary has been revised from Rs 75 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

 

4.Nitish's performance in IPL 2025

Nitish's performance in IPL 2025
4

Nitish has played 11 matches for Rajasthan Royals in the previous edition of IPL, wherein he scored 217 runs at an average of 21.70.

 

5.Ferreira IPL debut

Ferreira IPL debut
5

On the other hand, Ferreira made his IPL debut with RR in the 2024 edition before moving to DC in 2025.

 

