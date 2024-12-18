5 . Ashwin's Net Worth

As of 2024, according to the Sportskeeda website, Ravichandran Ashwin boasts an estimated net worth of Rs 132 crore ($16 million).

Under his BCCI contract, Ashwin earns Rs 5 crore annually as part of Grade A, not including match fees. Additionally, he earned Rs 5 crore per season playing for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. Since his debut in 2008 with the Chennai Super Kings, Ashwin has accumulated a total of Rs 82 crore from the IPL. His highest IPL salary reached Rs 7.6 crore while playing for the Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals. Ashwin will make a grand return to Chennai Super Kings, purchased for Rs 9.75 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction.