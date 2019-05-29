Queen poses with World Cup 2019 captains at Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth II has joined the 10 captains of the teams taking part in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 for a photo at the Buckingham Palace's 1844 Room in London, ahead of the competition's Opening Party on the Mall.

The International Cricket Council made special arrangements with the host nation ahead of the official kick-off of the World Cup 2019 in England.



India, Sri Lanka, and host England are the only teams who won't be playing any of their nine round-robin matches as day-night encounters.

In all, ten teams will participate in the mega event and 48 matches will be played over a span of 45 days. Each team will play nine matches in the round-robin stage, which will be followed by the semi-finals and final. The first match will be played between England and South Africa on May 30 at The Oval in London.

Virat Kohli's Team India kick-off their campaign against South Africa on June 5. While facing the Proteas first up is a difficult task in itself, what makes it even harder for the 1983 and 2011 champions is the fact that this will be South Africa's third game in the tournament. This means Indian players will be up against a well-settled unit in their first game.

India play arch-rivals Pakistan Pakistan in a mouth-watering encounter on June 16 in Manchester. Another key takeaway from India's schedule is the fact that they will be playing two games in the span of three days towards the end of the league stage. India will play England on June 30, followed by a clash with Bangladesh on July 2.