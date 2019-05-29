Queen poses with World Cup 2019 captains at Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth II has joined the 10 captains of the teams taking part in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 for a photo at the Buckingham Palace's 1844 Room in London, ahead of the competition's Opening Party on the Mall.
The International Cricket Council made special arrangements with the host nation ahead of the official kick-off of the World Cup 2019 in England.
India, Sri Lanka, and host England are the only teams who won't be playing any of their nine round-robin matches as day-night encounters.
In all, ten teams will participate in the mega event and 48 matches will be played over a span of 45 days. Each team will play nine matches in the round-robin stage, which will be followed by the semi-finals and final. The first match will be played between England and South Africa on May 30 at The Oval in London.
Virat Kohli's Team India kick-off their campaign against South Africa on June 5. While facing the Proteas first up is a difficult task in itself, what makes it even harder for the 1983 and 2011 champions is the fact that this will be South Africa's third game in the tournament. This means Indian players will be up against a well-settled unit in their first game.
India play arch-rivals Pakistan Pakistan in a mouth-watering encounter on June 16 in Manchester. Another key takeaway from India's schedule is the fact that they will be playing two games in the span of three days towards the end of the league stage. India will play England on June 30, followed by a clash with Bangladesh on July 2.
1. Team India is ready
Match 1: India vs South Africa, June 5 - Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
Match 2: India vs Australia, June 9 - The Oval, London
Match 3: India vs New Zealand, June 13 - Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Match 4: India vs Pakistan, June 16 - Old Trafford, Manchester
Match 5: India vs Afghanistan, June 22 - Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
Match 6: India vs West Indies, June 27 - Old Trafford, Manchester
Match 7: India vs England, June 30 - Edgbaston, Birmingham
Match 8: India vs Bangladesh, July 2 - Edgbaston, Birmingham
Match 9: India vs Sri Lanka, July 6 - Headingley, Leeds
2. The Captains met Queen Elizabeth II
Meanwhile, the ICC has decided to grant T20 International status to all its existing 104 members in a bid to popularize the game across the globe.
The ICC Board at its quarterly meeting decided that, "New minimum standards will be introduced making it as easy as possible for members to play international cricket in a sustainable and affordable way."
All member women's teams will be awarded T20I status on July 1, 2018 whilst all member men's teams will be awarded T20I status on January 1, 2019 following the cut-off point for qualification to the ICC World T20 2020.
3. The Queen giving some advice
Viewers may get a chance to hear more banter and war-of-words on the field than analysis and commentary from the box in this World Cup. ICC is thinking about the idea of keeping the stump mics turned on all the times during the upcoming mega event in England and Wales.
Broadcasters in Australia recently made a small experiment where they allowed no commentary in cricket matches but the stump mics were turned on all the time. The International Cricket Council (ICC), now, is mulling to replicate the same for the upcoming cricket World Cup.
The tournament director Steve Elworthy said that he is in favor of keeping the stump mics turned on all the times and asserted that the idea needs to be discussed.