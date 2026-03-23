PSL to die after 2026 edition? Pakistan Super League faces biggest test amid security scare

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CRICKET
Aseem Sharma | Mar 23, 2026, 08:32 PM IST
1.Security concerns
One of the biggest challenges that PSL 2026 is facing is the safety of players, specifically overseas ones. Recently, a faction of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) issued a warning against overseas players who will be participating in the upcoming edition, stating their security is not guaranteed, and urged them to withdraw immediately. Security has been a major issue for cricket in Pakistan, and any further incident will surely impact its credibility and image on the global stage.
2.Doubt in participation of overseas players
Overseas players are the backbone of any T20 league across the globe. Ahead of the 11th edition of the tournament, several overseas players, including Dasun Shanaka and Blessing Muzarabani, have already withdrawn their names from PSL 2026, and more players are likely to do so in the coming days. If popular international players pull out of PSL, it will significantly reduce its global reach, viewership, sponsorship value, and excitement among cricket fans.
3.PSL moves behind closed doors
The upcoming edition of PSL has now been restricted to just two venues, Lahore and Karachi, with matches to be played behind closed doors. It means PSL matches will have no spectators, fans, or general public in the stadium. Originally, PSL 2026 was envisioned with a six-city schedule.
As fans are considered a major asset in any sports game, matches behind closed doors will definitely affect the atmosphere inside the stadium and drop broadcast appeal.
4.Cancellation of Opening Ceremony
The PSL 2026 opening ceremony has been cancelled, after an announcement from the Pakistan Cricket Board on March 22. The reason given behind this decision was the ongoing fuel crisis and security concerns.
5.Competition from other T20 leagues
Pakistani cricket fans often compare PSL with the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is an epitome of cricketing leagues across the world. But in reality, there is no comparison between the two leagues, which have been going head-to-head since last year.
Several overseas players who withdrew their names from the PSL have already been signed by franchises in the IPL, for better money, reliable security, and better infrastructure and facilities.