PSL to die after 2026 edition? Pakistan Super League faces biggest test amid security scare

3 . PSL moves behind closed doors

3

The upcoming edition of PSL has now been restricted to just two venues, Lahore and Karachi, with matches to be played behind closed doors. It means PSL matches will have no spectators, fans, or general public in the stadium. Originally, PSL 2026 was envisioned with a six-city schedule.

As fans are considered a major asset in any sports game, matches behind closed doors will definitely affect the atmosphere inside the stadium and drop broadcast appeal.