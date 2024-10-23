3 . December 2020: Fake injury

India's former fielding coach, R Sridhar, shared an anecdote highlighting Ajinkya Rahane's exceptional leadership skills during a warm-up game in Sydney prior to the Test series. In his book, Sridhar recounts the incident: "There was this incident when Prithvi Shaw was fielding at short leg in a warm-up game in Drummoyne, Sydney. The batter went for a sweep and Prithvi got smacked. As he tried to limp off the park towards the dressing room, Ajinkya was quickly on his case. From his position at slip, he had clearly seen exactly where Prithvi had been hit, which was on the shin pad.

"Rahane went up to him and said firmly, 'Don't take one more step. No one will replace you on the field. I know nothing's wrong with you, I saw the ball hit you on your shin pad. Maybe you were waiting for an opportunity to go back inside, but that's not happening. Go back to short leg and get into position'. Prithvi knew his bluff had been called and subtly, Ajinkya had told the rest that he would brook no shenanigans."