Virat Kohli rested? KL Rahul's return? Potential India squad for West Indies T20Is

Team India will travel to the West Indies to take on the Caribbeans after their tour of England. Here's who could be rested and who will play.

Team India's tour of England will finish after the third ODI on July 17 and from there the Men in Blue will jet off to the Caribbean to take on the West Indies. While the BCCI have already announced India's squad for the 3 ODIs against the island nation, an official announcement regarding the T20I squad hasn't been made.

As per the latest reports, India will play 5 T20Is against the West Indies, with the last two T20Is slated to be played in Florida, USA.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding India's squad, with many seniors being rested for the ODIs. Here's a quick look at who could play, and who could be rested against the Caribbean side.