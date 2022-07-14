Virat Kohli rested? KL Rahul's return? Potential India squad for West Indies T20Is

Team India will travel to the West Indies to take on the Caribbeans after their tour of England. Here's who could be rested and who will play.
Team India's tour of England will finish after the third ODI on July 17 and from there the Men in Blue will jet off to the Caribbean to take on the West Indies. While the BCCI have already announced India's squad for the 3 ODIs against the island nation, an official announcement regarding the T20I squad hasn't been made.
As per the latest reports, India will play 5 T20Is against the West Indies, with the last two T20Is slated to be played in Florida, USA.
There has been a lot of speculation regarding India's squad, with many seniors being rested for the ODIs. Here's a quick look at who could play, and who could be rested against the Caribbean side.
1. Virat Kohli
The biggest notable absentee from the T20I squad against the West Indies perhaps would be Virat Kohli, who as per reports had already informed the Chetan Sharma-led selectors committee to not consider him for the Caribbean test.
2. Jasprit Bumrah
Another notable absentee against the West Indies could be senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah who has been a key player for India in recent months. The BCCI are planning to give him some time off to recharge his batteries, after a long and arduous UK tour.
3. R Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin could mark his return to white-ball cricket during the T20Is versus West Indies. Ashwin was selected in the ICC T20I World Cup squad out of nowhere and now the veteran who hasn't played a single limited overs match since January could be recalled into action for the Caribbean tour.
4. Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav had a stellar IPL 2022 campaign with Delhi Capitals and he was recalled into the Indian squad for the South Africa T20Is, however, he picked up an injury and has been sidelined since. The five-match T20I series against West Indies would give the Chinaman a chance to confirm his berth in India's T20I squad for the World Cup with some good performances.
5. KL Rahul
KL Rahul also enjoyed a great IPL 2022 season as he finished second top-scorer in the tournament behind Jos Buttler. He was set to captain India against South Africa, but the 29-year-old picked up a groin injury. Recently, he had flown to Germany to have surgery and it remains to be seen whether KL Rahul can recover from the injury issues in time to make the squad for the West Indies T20Is.