6 . Mitchell Starc

6

There was much amusement among fans when KKR acquired Mitchell Starc for INR 24.75 crore in the IPL 2024 auction. Despite a sluggish beginning, Starc showcased his talent in the playoffs, delivering match-winning performances that ultimately led KKR to their third title victory. With his impressive skills, Starc has the potential to command a high price in the upcoming auction, likely exceeding 20 crores once again.