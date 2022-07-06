Players to look out for in the upcoming T20I series between India-England

After the loss in the 5th rescheduled Test match against England, the Indian team is all set to take on against same rivals n the 3 match T20I series.
The Indian team will move a step towards the T20I Cricket World Cup dream as it will take on England in a three-match T20I series. Indian team management will look to finalize the core Indian group for the upcoming World Cup whereas there will be many young players who will be looking forward to marking their names on the list of players who will travel to Australia.
READ: Sports this week: From India vs England to FIH Women's World Cup 2022, events you can't miss
Here's a look at a few of the players from both teams who are expected to mark their names in the upcoming T20I series between India-England.
1. Jos Buttler
Handed over the captaincy reigns, Jos Buttler will be used by Indian bowlers and players from his time in the IPL 2022. Jos Buttler scored a remarkable hundred during a recent Netherlands tour.
READ: Sports this week: From India vs England to FIH Women's World Cup 2022, events you can't miss
Jos Buttler was the leading run-scorer in the recently concluded IPL 2022 and he continued his good form with the bat against the Netherlands too.
2. Deepak Hooda
Considering his current form Deepak Hooda is the ideal candidate to make the fantasy team as he recently scored a ton.
READ: Times India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant scored 100 in last game of a Test series
Deepak became the fourth Indian player to amass a century for India in the shortest format and will be a key to India’s success in this T20I series.
3. Jason Roy
Jason Roy is a right-handed batsman from England. He has smashed 1446 runs in his 58 matches T20I career so far and can provide England with another terrific start with the bat here.
READ: IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah to James Anderson - bowlers to watch out for in 5th Test game
He will be making his return to England's T20I squad and all eyes will be on him as England would be hoping for him to get a good start looking at the upcoming T20I CWC later this year.
4. Chris Jordan
Chris Jordan is a right-handed batsman and right-arm medium-fast bowler from England. He has marked 358 runs and picked up 80 wickets in his 58 matches T20I career so far. He is an outstanding death bowler and he can deceive any batsman with his slower deliveries.
READ: India vs England: Schedule, venues, live streaming, match timing - All you need to know
Chris Jordan can also contribute with the bat as he can slog lower down the middle order.
5. Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan is a left-handed batsman from India. He has smacked 524 runs in the 17 matches T20I career so far. He had a hot and cold series against Ireland but still, he will be a top priority for the Indian team for the opening slot with Rohit Sharma and he will look forward to cementing his place into the Indian side in the absence of KL Rahul who is unavailable for this T20I series due to injury.