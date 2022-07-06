Players to look out for in the upcoming T20I series between India-England

After the loss in the 5th rescheduled Test match against England, the Indian team is all set to take on against same rivals n the 3 match T20I series.

The Indian team will move a step towards the T20I Cricket World Cup dream as it will take on England in a three-match T20I series. Indian team management will look to finalize the core Indian group for the upcoming World Cup whereas there will be many young players who will be looking forward to marking their names on the list of players who will travel to Australia.

READ: Sports this week: From India vs England to FIH Women's World Cup 2022, events you can't miss

Here's a look at a few of the players from both teams who are expected to mark their names in the upcoming T20I series between India-England.