'Pehle dono baap jeet te the, ab uske bete...': Vinod Kambli celebrates as Arjun Tendulkar stars in T20 Mumbai League

Arjun Tendulkar starred in the Mumbai T20 League opener on Tuesday with a fine all-round display.

Vinod Kambli and Sachin Tendulkar saw many big victories together right from their school days to international cricket. Now, Kambli is enjoying winning matches with the next generation- Sachin's son Arjun Tendulkar.

Arjun Tendulkar starred in the Mumbai T20 League opener on Tuesday with a fine all-round display. Arjun made his league debut for Aakash Tigers MWS in their tournament opener against Triumphs Knights MNE.

In the first innings, Arjun Tendulkar bowled with a lot of control and finished with figures of 1 for 21 in his three overs. Arjun then scored 23 runs from 19 balls to help his team chase down the total.

Kambli, who plays a big part in the T20 Mumbai League, congratulated Tendulkar Jr. for his debut and posted a picture with him.