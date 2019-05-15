'Pehle dono baap jeet te the, ab uske bete...': Vinod Kambli celebrates as Arjun Tendulkar stars in T20 Mumbai League

Arjun Tendulkar starred in the Mumbai T20 League opener on Tuesday with a fine all-round display.
Vinod Kambli and Sachin Tendulkar saw many big victories together right from their school days to international cricket. Now, Kambli is enjoying winning matches with the next generation- Sachin's son Arjun Tendulkar.
Arjun Tendulkar starred in the Mumbai T20 League opener on Tuesday with a fine all-round display. Arjun made his league debut for Aakash Tigers MWS in their tournament opener against Triumphs Knights MNE.
In the first innings, Arjun Tendulkar bowled with a lot of control and finished with figures of 1 for 21 in his three overs. Arjun then scored 23 runs from 19 balls to help his team chase down the total.
Kambli, who plays a big part in the T20 Mumbai League, congratulated Tendulkar Jr. for his debut and posted a picture with him.
1. Vinod Kambli with Arjun Tendulkar
Vinod Kambli posted a picture with Arjun Tendulkar after the match. He wrote, "Pehle dono baap jeet te the ab uske bete ke saath bhi woh hi cheez jaari hai. Both Aakash Tigers and Arjun on debut did very well. Couldn't have asked for more! (Earlier the fathers used to win, now the same continues with his son)Both Aakash Tigers and Arjun on debut did very well. Couldn't have asked for more)"
2. Arjun Tendulkar stars on T20 Mumbai League debut
Arjun Tendulkar was the costliest buy at the Mumbai T20 League auction held last week in Mumbai. The 19-year-old all-rounder was bought for Rs 5 Lakh by Aakash Tigers.
In his debut match, he was handed the responsibility of bowling in the powerplay overs by Tigers captain Dhawal Kulkarni. Arjun gave away just 6 runs in his first over and picked up the wicket of Knights opener Karan Shah (14) in the 2nd over. He then bowled another tidy over inside the powerplay, giving away just 8 runs.
Tendulkar finished with figures of 1 for 21 despite not being brought back into the attack for the fourth over. Arjun bowled all his overs inside the powerplay.
During the chase, Arjun Tendulkar was promoted to bat at No. 3 and hit 23 runs from 19 balls. Arjun also hit a huge six over long-on when he took on left-arm spinner Vinayak Bhoir.
3. Vinod Kambli got emotional after Arjun Tendulkar's first U-19 wicket
Arjun Tendulkar has an emotional place in Vinod Kambli's heart and there was no surprise as Kambli got emotional after Arjun took his first wicket in age group cricket for India.
Arjun took a wicket on his India U-19 debut and Kambli reacted on Twitter, " Tears of joy rolled down when I saw this, have seen him grow up and put in the hard work in his game. Could not be more happy for you, Arjun. This is just the beginning, I wish you tons and ton of success in the days to come. Cherish your first wicket and enjoy the moment".
4. When Kambli touched Sachin's feet during T20 Mymbai League
During last year's T20 Mumbai League, Vinod Kambli was seen having fun with Sachin Tendulkar after he went down to touch latter's feet after a match. At the post-match presentation ceremony, Kambli surprised Sachin as he bowed down to touch his feet while Sachin tried to stop him. An embarrassed Sachin picked up his old friend and hugged him. The friends were seen laughing at this hilarious moment.