3 . First Innings

3

Picking batting first after winning the Toss turned out to be a bad decision for the Punjab Kings skipper, Shreyas Iyer. From the beginning of PBKS' innings, the Men in Red kept losing wickets. The top order, including Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Prabhsimran Singh, and Josh Inglis, were sent back to the pavilion within the Powerplay. Harshit Rana picked up 4 wickets, three of which came in the Powerplay. Punjab were bowled out for 111 by Kolkata in the 16th over.