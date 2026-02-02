FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Pakistan boycott India clash in T20I World Cup 2026: A look at major past controversies between arch-rivals

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently announced that Pakistan will play in the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup 2026 but will boycott their game against India on February 15, scheduled to be played in Colombo.

Aseem Sharma | Feb 02, 2026, 04:51 PM IST

1.1990-91 Pakistan withdrew from Asia Cup

1990-91 Pakistan withdrew from Asia Cup
1

In the 1990-91 edition of the continental tournament, Pakistan withdrew to play in the Asia Cup amid rising tensions between the two neighbouring nations, fueled by the Kashmir conflict and rising border disputes.

 

2.1991 Bilateral Tour

1991 Bilateral Tour
2

Pakistan cancelled a planned 5-match Test series with India due to rising tensions at the border and in geopolitical relations.

 

3.1993 Asia Cup

1993 Asia Cup
3

The entire tournament was called off after Team India refused to travel to Pakistan due to continued political tensions between the two countries.

 

4.1993 Hero Cup

1993 Hero Cup
4

In the 6-team tournament, Pakistan withdrew four days before the first game was scheduled to begin. Also known as the CAB Jubilee Tournament, India went on to win the finals against the West Indies, securing the title.

 

5.2009 Bilateral Series

2009 Bilateral Series
5

After the 26/11 Mumbai Attacks in November 2008, India cancelled its tour of Pakistan. The last bilateral series between India and Pakistan was played in 2012-13, when Pakistan toured India, whereas India last visited Pakistan in 2005-06.

6.2023 Asia Cup

2023 Asia Cup
6

India refused to travel to Pakistan, forcing a hybrid model with all Team India matches shifting to Sri Lanka.

 

7.2025 Champions Trophy

2025 Champions Trophy
7

India again refused to travel to Pakistan for its matches in the tournament, due to which the ICC shifted all India games to Dubai. Team India went on to win the tournament. 

 

