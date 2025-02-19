1 . Who is Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Shah Afridi, born on April 6, 2000, is a Pakistani cricketer and former T20I captain. He led Lahore Qalandars to back-to-back PSL titles in 2022 and 2023, making history as the first team to defend their title. He is also the first Pakistani to win the prestigious Garfield Sobers Trophy.