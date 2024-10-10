1 . 800-plus runs in an innings

England made history by becoming the first team to score over 800 runs in a single innings against Pakistan in Tests. The previous record was set by West Indies in 1958 with 790 runs for 3 wickets in Kingston.

This incredible feat also marks the highest total ever scored by any team in Pakistan. The previous record was set by Pakistan in 2009 with 765 runs for 6 wickets against Sri Lanka in Karachi.