'Painted in love': Hardik Pandya, wife Natasa share Mehendi, Haldi pics, internet swoons over their son Agastya

Hardik Pandya has shared a series of photos on Instagram giving a glimpse of their mehendi and haldi celebrations.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 20, 2023, 05:55 PM IST

Hardik-Natasa marriage: Indian star cricket and all-rounder Hardik Pandya has recently married his wife Natasha Stankovic for the second time in Udaipur. The couple earlier tied the knot in 2020. The couple also has a son named Agastya. On Monday, the 29-year-old cricketer shared new pictures from their haldi and mehendi ceremonies. Along with their son, the duo can be seen having a good family time. 

The couple is looking adorable in the pictures, shared by Pandya on Instagram with the caption 'painted in love'. Pandya has shared a series of photos giving a glimpse of their mehendi and haldi celebrations complete with pink and red flower installations. Check out the stunning pictures below: 

1. Hardik and Natasa's marriage in Udaipur

Hardik and Natasa's marriage in Udaipur
1/5

Hardik Pandya married his wife Natasha Stankovic for the second time in Udaipur, Rajasthan on Valentine's Day, February 14. Earlier, the duo got married in court in 2020.

2. Hardik and Natasa's son Agastya

Hardik and Natasa's son Agastya
2/5

Hardik and Natasa welcomed their baby boy, Agastya, on July 30, 2020.

3. Couple marries with both Christian and Hindu rituals

Couple marries with both Christian and Hindu rituals
3/5

The couple followed marriage Hindu rituals after a Christian wedding on Valentine’s Day last week.

4. Wedding pictures

Wedding pictures
4/5

The couple earlier shared frames from their royal wedding that took place in the city of Udaipur.

5. First wedding

First wedding
5/5

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got married in a private ceremony in May 2020 during the nationwide lockdown.

(Photos: Hardik Pandya)

