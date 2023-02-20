'Painted in love': Hardik Pandya, wife Natasa share Mehendi, Haldi pics, internet swoons over their son Agastya

Hardik-Natasa marriage: Indian star cricket and all-rounder Hardik Pandya has recently married his wife Natasha Stankovic for the second time in Udaipur. The couple earlier tied the knot in 2020. The couple also has a son named Agastya. On Monday, the 29-year-old cricketer shared new pictures from their haldi and mehendi ceremonies. Along with their son, the duo can be seen having a good family time.

The couple is looking adorable in the pictures, shared by Pandya on Instagram with the caption 'painted in love'. Pandya has shared a series of photos giving a glimpse of their mehendi and haldi celebrations complete with pink and red flower installations. Check out the stunning pictures below: