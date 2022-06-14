M. Muralitharan, James Anderson to Anil Kumble: Top 5 bowlers with most wickets in Test cricket

James Anderson recently became the first pacer to clock 650 wickets in Test cricket history. Here are the top 5 bowlers with the most scalps in Tests.
English pacer James Anderson continues to break records even at the age of 39. Recently, he became the third player after Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne to register 650 wickets in Test cricket, also becoming the first pacer to this huge milestone.
That being said, we decided to compile a list of the top five bowlers with the highest wickets in Test cricket history. From Muralitharan, James Anderson to Anil Kumble, here are the top five bowlers with the most wickets in Test cricket history.
1. Muttiah Muralitharan - 800 wickets
Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan sits atop the list of bowlers with the most wickets in Test cricket history. The legendary spinner amassed 800 wickets in his red-ball career spanning between 1992-2010, which saw Muralitharan play 133 Test matches.
He also holds of record of having taken 67 fifers the highest for any bowers in Test cricket history.
2. Shane Warne - 708 wickets
Arguably one of the best spinners the world has ever seen, Aussie legend Shane Warne is second on the list of bowlers with the highest wickets in Test cricket. Warne's tally of 708 wickets in 145 matches including his career-best 8/71 is a testament itself to his talents. Warnie passed away earlier this year, but will forever be remembered as one of the GOATs of cricket.
3. James Anderson - 650 wickets
The man of the moment, the only active player on this list, James Anderson notched a historic 650th Test cricket wicket with the dismissal of Tom Latham during the second Test match between England and New Zealand. Not only did the 39-year-old become only the first pacer to reach 650 wickets in red-ball cricket, he can still add to that tally, however, Warne's figure of 708 wickets seems like a difficult milestone to reach, however, in cricket, you never know.
4. Anil Kumble - 619 wickets
The only Indian on this list, Anil Kumble is the highest Indian wicket-taker in Test cricket history and fourth overall with a tally of 619 scalps in 132 Test matches. Not only did Kumble register the best bowling figures by a player in red-ball cricket (10/74 versus Pakistan), but his career spanning 18 years provided fans with plenty of moments of magic.
5. Glenn McGrath - 563 wickets
Another Australian legend, Glenn McGrath is the only other pacer apart from James Anderson on this list. Known for his length, line and swing, McGrath gave opposition batsmen plenty of headaches. In his illustrious 14-year-career, he amassed a tally of 563 wickets in 124 test matches and still has the best bowling average (21.6) among the top ten highest wicket-takers in Test cricket.