Is this the 1st time Mumbai Indians suffered 5 consecutive defeats in IPL? Let's find out

Let's have a look at the teams that have faced five consecutive defeats in the history of the IPL.
What has happened to Mumbai Indians (MI)? The Champions side, which has won the most Indian Premier League (IPL) trophies, is somehow struggling in the 2022 season.
The side with five title wins is yet to open its account on the points table and its net run rate (NRR) has also plunged to minus 1.072.
Surely fans are worried about whether Rohit Sharma's side would be able to reach the playoffs or not. However, this is not the first time the side has seen such a defeat in the IPL.
1. Deccan Chargers (2012)
The now-defunct Deccan Chargers in the IPL 2012 saw them have five back-to-back defeats. The Chargers had in fact won just 4 of their 16 matches with 1 match ending in No Result.
The 2009 champions had finished 8th in the 9-team points table with a total of 9 points. That was also the last season of Deccan Chargers in IPL.
2. Delhi Capitals (2013)
Formally known as Delhi Daredevils, the now Delhi Capitals had also endured one of the worst ever starts in an IPL campaign in the year 2013.
They had lost their opening six matches in a row and overall, had managed to win just 3 matches of their 16 games. They were placed in the last position (ninth) in the nine-team points table.
3. Mumbai Indians (2014 and 2015)
In 2014, Mumbai Indians suffered back-to-back five defeats in a row. However, they made a comeback and even reached the play-offs after securing seven wins in 14 matches which had helped improve the Net Run Rate (NRR) for a fourth-placed finish.
Following on a similar pattern, Mumbai Indians started 2015 campaign also on a similar note. However, this time, they lost 4 opening matches and had secured 8 wins in 14 games. They reached the play-off they beat CSK twice - in Qualifier 1 and the Final - to lift their second IPL title.
Mumbai had become the only team at that time to win the title after losing the opening four or more matches in a season.
4. Royal Challengers Bangalore (2019)
The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchsie had joined Delhi Daredevils as the team with the worst start in an IPL season. The Bengaluru side had lost their opening six matches of the 2019 season.
They went on to finish their campaign in the last position (eighth) after the league stages, winning just 5 of their 14 matches.
5. Mumbai Indians (2022)
The Rohit Sharma-led MI has again suffered back-to-back five defeats in IPL 2022. On Wednesday the side lost their fifth straight game of this season against Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings (PBKS).