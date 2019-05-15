Photos
'Much respect Mahi bhai': Kuldeep Yadav denies making ‘MS Dhoni is sometimes wrong’ comment, slams media for 'fake news'
Kuldeep Yadav has accused the media of 'making up controversies'.
- DNA Web Team
- May 15, 2019, 11:57 PM IST
Kuldeep Yadav has slammed the media for spreading fake news after over his alleged comments about MS Dhoni. Yadav was recently reported to have said that 'former Indian skipper MS Dhoni makes mistakes but it cannot be pointed out to him.'
The story was reported by various news agencies and outlets and spread on social media like wildfire. Some even criticised Yadav for making such a comment about MS Dhoni. However, the Chinaman bowler has now denied making any such comment, saying 'I didn’t give any inappropriate statement about anyone' and adding '#Much respect Mahi bhai'. He also accused the media of 'making up controversies'.
1. Kuldeep Yadav denies making 'Dhoni is wrong' comment
Kuldeep Yadav posted an Instagram story clarifying that he never said any such thing. The story read “ Here we go for another made up controversies by our media who loves to make tangy rumours for no reason. Just want to throw some light on the issue that has been proliferated by some people, that the news is totally false. I didn’t give any inappropriate statement about anyone. #Much respect Mahi bhai."
2. What was the story
It was reported that Kuldeep Yadav had said, "There are a lot of times he (Dhoni) goes wrong but then you can't say that to him."
According to the report, Yadav made these remarks in jest when asked whether he, in any point of time in his career, had questioned the former India World Cup-winning captain about his tips, at the sidelines of the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards on Monday.