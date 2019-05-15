'Much respect Mahi bhai': Kuldeep Yadav denies making ‘MS Dhoni is sometimes wrong’ comment, slams media for 'fake news'

Kuldeep Yadav has accused the media of 'making up controversies'.

Kuldeep Yadav has slammed the media for spreading fake news after over his alleged comments about MS Dhoni. Yadav was recently reported to have said that 'former Indian skipper MS Dhoni makes mistakes but it cannot be pointed out to him.'

The story was reported by various news agencies and outlets and spread on social media like wildfire. Some even criticised Yadav for making such a comment about MS Dhoni. However, the Chinaman bowler has now denied making any such comment, saying 'I didn’t give any inappropriate statement about anyone' and adding '#Much respect Mahi bhai'. He also accused the media of 'making up controversies'.