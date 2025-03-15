7 . Conclusion

MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma will forever be celebrated as legends in Indian cricket. In the IPL, both have led their teams to incredible heights and achieved remarkable success. Comparing the two is a challenge that goes beyond simple metrics and analysis. Still, we’ve made an effort to tackle this age-old debate. Based on the criteria outlined in this article, the competition between these two cricketing icons is incredibly close. However, CSK's Thala comes out on top, winning by the slimmest of margins—3-2.