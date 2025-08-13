MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli – Indian cricketers who wear their 'Dog Dad' title proudly

1 . MS Dhoni and his beloved dogs

MS Dhoni, affectionately referred to as 'Thala,' has a unique relationship with his dogs, which include two white Huskies named Lilly and Gabbar, a Belgian Malinois called Sam, and a Dutch Shepherd named Zoya. Dhoni frequently dedicates quality time to grooming and playing with his pets at his farmhouse in Ranchi.