MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli – Indian cricketers who wear their 'Dog Dad' title proudly

Meet Saaniya Chandok, fiancée of Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar, she is granddaughter of...
After Saiyaara title track, this song from Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film has also entered Spotify Top 100 Global chart
Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar engaged to Saaniya Chandhok, she is...
Meet Georgina Rodriguez, fiancée of football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, she work as...
Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Rishab Shetty congratule Rajinikanth as Coolie star completes 50 years in Indian cinema
After disappointing IPL 2025, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka plots major revamp; Zaheer Khan's tenure to end
Nikhil Dwivedi admits Raavan was 'bizzare', says 'actors were wasted': 'Why do you want to twist Tuslidas, Valmiki's Ramayana?' Exclusive
Centre speeds up visa process, enables issuance in one day, know details
Pavan Malhotra shares how Court Kacheri is different from Maamla Legal Hai: 'Our show has more...' | Exclusive
Shubman Gill set to replace Suryakumar Yadav as T20I captain? BCCI sent Virat Kohli-like aura message ahead of Asia Cup 2025
CRICKET
Chankesh Rao | Aug 13, 2025, 10:49 PM IST
1.MS Dhoni and his beloved dogs
MS Dhoni, affectionately referred to as 'Thala,' has a unique relationship with his dogs, which include two white Huskies named Lilly and Gabbar, a Belgian Malinois called Sam, and a Dutch Shepherd named Zoya. Dhoni frequently dedicates quality time to grooming and playing with his pets at his farmhouse in Ranchi.
2.Virat Kohli with his Labrador 'Dude'
Former India captain Virat Kohli, recognized for his dedication to his pet family, spent several years with his Beagle Bruno before introducing a new Labrador named Dude. Kohli often shares moments that showcase his loving bond with Dude, emphasizing his passion for dogs.
3.Rohit Sharma and his Beagle
Rohit Sharma holds a special place in his heart for his Beagle, Magic, who he lost in 2023. He publicly dedicated a half-century to Magic, highlighting the deep emotional connection he had with his beloved pet dog.
4.Hardik Pandya with his Lhasa Apso dogs
Hardik Pandya relishes life alongside his two Lhasa Apso dogs, Aston and Bentley. His birthdays become even more memorable with his dog Bentley, a gift he gave himself in 2018.
5.KL Rahul and Simba the Chow Chow
KL Rahul shares a loving companionship with his Chow Chow dog named Simba, known for its beautiful, fluffy coat and royal demeanor.
6.Bhuvneshwar Kumar and his Labrador Alex
Bhuvneshwar Kumar enjoys peaceful moments with his pet Labrador Retriever, Alex, often sharing glimpses of their time together on social media.
7.Sachin Tendulkar and his pet 'Spike'
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar adopted a Black Labrador named Spike in 2021 and shares his love for animals beyond the cricket field, often posting about Spike and other pets.
8.Suryakumar Yadav with his French Bulldogs 'Oreo' and 'Pablo'
Suryakumar Yadav’s heart and home are shared with two pet French Bulldogs named Oreo and Pablo. His social media is filled with warm moments featuring his beloved companions.