CRICKET

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli – Indian cricketers who wear their 'Dog Dad' title proudly

Recently, the Supreme Court of India ordered that stray dogs in Delhi-NCR be taken off the streets and given shelter. This is because there are rising concerns about dog bites and rabies. Given this situation, here are 9 well-known cricketers who aren't shy about showing their love for dogs.

Chankesh Rao | Aug 13, 2025, 10:49 PM IST

1.MS Dhoni and his beloved dogs

MS Dhoni and his beloved dogs
1

MS Dhoni, affectionately referred to as 'Thala,' has a unique relationship with his dogs, which include two white Huskies named Lilly and Gabbar, a Belgian Malinois called Sam, and a Dutch Shepherd named Zoya. Dhoni frequently dedicates quality time to grooming and playing with his pets at his farmhouse in Ranchi.

 

2.Virat Kohli with his Labrador 'Dude'

Virat Kohli with his Labrador 'Dude'
2

Former India captain Virat Kohli, recognized for his dedication to his pet family, spent several years with his Beagle Bruno before introducing a new Labrador named Dude. Kohli often shares moments that showcase his loving bond with Dude, emphasizing his passion for dogs.

 

3.Rohit Sharma and his Beagle

Rohit Sharma and his Beagle
3

Rohit Sharma holds a special place in his heart for his Beagle, Magic, who he lost in 2023. He publicly dedicated a half-century to Magic, highlighting the deep emotional connection he had with his beloved pet dog.

 

4.Hardik Pandya with his Lhasa Apso dogs

Hardik Pandya with his Lhasa Apso dogs
4

Hardik Pandya relishes life alongside his two Lhasa Apso dogs, Aston and Bentley. His birthdays become even more memorable with his dog Bentley, a gift he gave himself in 2018.

 

5.KL Rahul and Simba the Chow Chow

KL Rahul and Simba the Chow Chow
5

KL Rahul shares a loving companionship with his Chow Chow dog named Simba, known for its beautiful, fluffy coat and royal demeanor.

 

6.Bhuvneshwar Kumar and his Labrador Alex

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and his Labrador Alex
6

Bhuvneshwar Kumar enjoys peaceful moments with his pet Labrador Retriever, Alex, often sharing glimpses of their time together on social media.

 

7.Sachin Tendulkar and his pet 'Spike'

Sachin Tendulkar and his pet 'Spike'
7

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar adopted a Black Labrador named Spike in 2021 and shares his love for animals beyond the cricket field, often posting about Spike and other pets.

 

8.Suryakumar Yadav with his French Bulldogs 'Oreo' and 'Pablo'

Suryakumar Yadav with his French Bulldogs 'Oreo' and 'Pablo'
8

Suryakumar Yadav’s heart and home are shared with two pet French Bulldogs named Oreo and Pablo. His social media is filled with warm moments featuring his beloved companions.

 

