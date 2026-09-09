MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend

CRICKET
Chankesh Rao | Sep 09, 2026, 05:48 PM IST
1.R Ashwin
A vintage-inspired AI recreation gives the former Indian star a rugged 1980s look, complete with a leather jacket, open shirt and retro styling.
PC: Instagram/indiancricketheroes
2.Shubman Gill
A throwback-inspired AI transformation imagines the Indian captain in a pastel blazer, open-collar shirt and classic 1980s fashion.
PC: Instagram/indiancricketheroes
3.MS Dhoni
The AI-generated makeover combines a denim jacket, colourful vintage T-shirt and an unmistakably old-school hairstyle for a nostalgic look.
PC: Instagram/indiancricketheroes
4.Ajinkya Rahane
A pastel suit, open shirt and relaxed styling gives Ajinkya a distinctly 1980s Bollywood-inspired appearance.
PC: Instagram/indiancricketheroes
5.KL Rahul
The AI trend reimagines the Indian cricket star with long hair, a bold patterned shirt and a colourful blazer straight out of the retro era.
PC: Instagram/indiancricketheroes
6.Shreyas Iyer
A colourful tracksuit-style jacket, sunglasses and retro accessories create a striking 1980s-inspired transformation.
PC: Instagram/indiancricketheroes
7.Virat Kohli
The AI makeover delivers a flamboyant vintage look featuring denim, an open shirt and classic 1980s styling.
PC: Instagram/indiancricketheroes
8.Rohit Sharma
A colourful retro jacket, patterned shirt and vintage hairstyle transform the former India captain into an unmistakable 1980s-style icon.
PC: Instagram/indiancricketheroes