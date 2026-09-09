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MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend

MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill have joined the viral 80s AI trend, with the Indian cricket stars reimagined in retro hairstyles, outfits and classic Bollywood-inspired looks. The striking transformations blend cricket nostalgia with modern AI creativity.

Chankesh Rao | Sep 09, 2026, 05:48 PM IST

1.R Ashwin

R Ashwin
1

A vintage-inspired AI recreation gives the former Indian star a rugged 1980s look, complete with a leather jacket, open shirt and retro styling.

PC: Instagram/indiancricketheroes

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2.Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill
2

A throwback-inspired AI transformation imagines the Indian captain in a pastel blazer, open-collar shirt and classic 1980s fashion.

PC: Instagram/indiancricketheroes

3.MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni
3

The AI-generated makeover combines a denim jacket, colourful vintage T-shirt and an unmistakably old-school hairstyle for a nostalgic look.

PC: Instagram/indiancricketheroes

4.Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane
4

A pastel suit, open shirt and relaxed styling gives Ajinkya a distinctly 1980s Bollywood-inspired appearance.

PC: Instagram/indiancricketheroes

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5.KL Rahul

KL Rahul
5

The AI trend reimagines the Indian cricket star with long hair, a bold patterned shirt and a colourful blazer straight out of the retro era.

PC: Instagram/indiancricketheroes

6.Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer
6

A colourful tracksuit-style jacket, sunglasses and retro accessories create a striking 1980s-inspired transformation.

PC: Instagram/indiancricketheroes

7.Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli
7

The AI makeover delivers a flamboyant vintage look featuring denim, an open shirt and classic 1980s styling.

PC: Instagram/indiancricketheroes

8.Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma
8

A colourful retro jacket, patterned shirt and vintage hairstyle transform the former India captain into an unmistakable 1980s-style icon.

PC: Instagram/indiancricketheroes

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