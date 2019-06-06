Dhoni sports 'Balidaan': MS dons PARA Special Forces insignia in show of respect for Indian Army during IND vs SA match

MS Dhoni’s love and respect for the Indian Army is well known. During the India vs South Africa match, Dhoni was spotted sporting the regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces on his gloves.

India played their first match of the ICC World Cup 2019 against South Africa on Wednesday. During the game, many noticed Dhoni wearing the gloves with the regimental dagger insignia. Dhoni, who is an honorary lieutenant colonel, was bestowed with that honour in 2011.