Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Dhoni sports 'Balidaan': MS dons PARA Special Forces insignia in show of respect for Indian Army during IND vs SA match

MS Dhoni was spotted sporting the regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces on his gloves.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 05, 2019, 10:01 PM IST

MS Dhoni’s love and respect for the Indian Army is well known. During the India vs South Africa match, Dhoni was spotted sporting the regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces on his gloves. 

India played their first match of the ICC World Cup 2019 against South Africa on Wednesday. During the game, many noticed Dhoni wearing the gloves with the regimental dagger insignia. Dhoni, who is an honorary lieutenant colonel, was bestowed with that honour in 2011. 

1. MS Dhoni's gesture goes viral

MS Dhoni's gesture goes viral
1/6

Pictures of MS Dhoni's gesture of love and respect towards the Indian Army went viral. Many users on social media noticed his gloves and hailed him for his gesture. 

2. A good day in office for MS Dhoni

A good day in office for MS Dhoni
2/6

During the match, MS Dhoni was busy behind the wickets. He was seen giving advice to the bowlers and helping them set the field. He also effected a stumping during the innings. Dhoni then played an important part in India's chase with bat too. (Image: AFP)

3. What is the Balidaan badge?

What is the Balidaan badge?
3/6

The insignia sported by MS Dhoni on his gloves is called the  'Balidaan' badge or patch. Personnel who serve in the Para Special Forces are allowed to wear the "Balidaan" (Sacrifice) patch.

4. MS Dhoni love sporting 'Balidaan'

MS Dhoni love sporting 'Balidaan'
4/6

This is not the first time MS Dhoni has been seen wearing the 'Balidaan' insignia. He was seen wearing a cap with same logo with during IPL. His mobile cover also has the logo.

5. MS Dhoni and his love for Army

MS Dhoni and his love for Army
5/6

MS Dhoni has said it many times that he wanted to join the Indian Army. Due to his achievements as a cricketer, Dhoni was given a honoury commission as a Lt Colonel in the territorial army. He was commissioned into the 106 Para TA batallion. While the commission was honorary, Dhoni underwent the para basic course in Agra and had completed para jumps, earning his parachute wings as well.

6. When Dhoni and Team India wore army caps

When Dhoni and Team India wore army caps
6/6

Earlier this year, Dhoni and the Indian team wore army caps during the ODI match against Australia at Ranchi as a tribute to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the February 14 Pulwama terror attack.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Tata Motors launches Red Dark editions of Harrier, Safari and Nexon SUVs
KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding venue: Photos of Suniel Shetty's luxurious Khandala farmhouse with private pool, theatre
Kiara-Sidharth wedding: B-town celebs who wore Manish Malhotra bridal outfit for their big day
Take cues from Suhana Khan to ace wedding season in style
Mehreen Qazi wishes husband IAS Athar Aamir Khan on Valentine's Day, see lovely pics of couple here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: 5 killed, 30 injured as roof of cold storage collapses in Meerut
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.