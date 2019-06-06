Dhoni sports 'Balidaan': MS dons PARA Special Forces insignia in show of respect for Indian Army during IND vs SA match

MS Dhoni was spotted sporting the regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces on his gloves.
India played their first match of the ICC World Cup 2019 against South Africa on Wednesday. During the game, many noticed Dhoni wearing the gloves with the regimental dagger insignia. Dhoni, who is an honorary lieutenant colonel, was bestowed with that honour in 2011.
1. MS Dhoni's gesture goes viral
Pictures of MS Dhoni's gesture of love and respect towards the Indian Army went viral. Many users on social media noticed his gloves and hailed him for his gesture.
That’s the regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces on Dhoni’s gloves: pic.twitter.com/YKoA5Az54o— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) June 5, 2019
If you’d have noticed dhoni’s wicket keeping gloves have the Para logo on it! Legendary levels of swag!— Arvind (@ARV1NDC) June 5, 2019
Saw Balidan badge like symbol on both wicket keeping gloves of MS Dhoni today during India's maiden 2019 world cup match, could you please confirm? pic.twitter.com/XpJX1xqPrO— Indian Nomad (@Sharad3Panwar) June 5, 2019
2. A good day in office for MS Dhoni
During the match, MS Dhoni was busy behind the wickets. He was seen giving advice to the bowlers and helping them set the field. He also effected a stumping during the innings. Dhoni then played an important part in India's chase with bat too. (Image: AFP)
3. What is the Balidaan badge?
The insignia sported by MS Dhoni on his gloves is called the 'Balidaan' badge or patch. Personnel who serve in the Para Special Forces are allowed to wear the "Balidaan" (Sacrifice) patch.
4. MS Dhoni love sporting 'Balidaan'
This is not the first time MS Dhoni has been seen wearing the 'Balidaan' insignia. He was seen wearing a cap with same logo with during IPL. His mobile cover also has the logo.
And he was spotted wearing the cap with Balidan Logo during the IPL. pic.twitter.com/cpR1gU6sbH— Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) June 5, 2019
MS has a mobile case with Balidan. Also during IPL he was wearing cap with Balidan. His love and respect for Para SF is above all. #Balidan #ParaSF pic.twitter.com/f2C01jnvUB— Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) June 5, 2019
5. MS Dhoni and his love for Army
MS Dhoni has said it many times that he wanted to join the Indian Army. Due to his achievements as a cricketer, Dhoni was given a honoury commission as a Lt Colonel in the territorial army. He was commissioned into the 106 Para TA batallion. While the commission was honorary, Dhoni underwent the para basic course in Agra and had completed para jumps, earning his parachute wings as well.
6. When Dhoni and Team India wore army caps
Earlier this year, Dhoni and the Indian team wore army caps during the ODI match against Australia at Ranchi as a tribute to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the February 14 Pulwama terror attack.