MS Dhoni, Shabaash Mithu to Chakda Xpress: Biopics based on cricketers that you simply cannot miss

With the success of 'MS Dhoni' and '83', biopics on cricketers have worked wonders at the Box Office. Here are a few more biopics you mustn't miss!
Sports biopics have been a formula of success in Bollywood. With cricket being the most popular sport in the country, biopics such as 'MS Dhoni' and '83' based on the life of former Indian skippers MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev have done mighty well at the Box-Office.
On Monday, the teaser of Mithali Raj's biopic 'Shabaash Mithu' was released. With another biopic based on Jhulan Goswami's life titled 'Chakda Xpress' in the pipeline, we decided to compile a list of biopics on cricketers that you simply must not miss.
1. Shabaash Mithu
The biopic based on Indian Women's team skipper Mithali Raj will hit theatres soon. Earlier on Monday, the teaser of the film was shared by Taapsee Pannu who will be seen playing the lead role in the film directed by Srijit Mukherji and bankrolled by Viacom18 Studios.
(Pic credits: Taapsee Pannu)
2. Chakda Xpress
Anushka Sharma will be seen portraying the role of veteran Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami and the actress regularly shares updates of herself, learning how to enact the senior Women's team bowler. Chakda Xpress will be the first project featuring Anushka ever since the birth of her first child Vamika.
3. MS Dhoni: The untold story
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput stepped into the shoes of MS Dhoni so seamlessly, the movie broke all sorts of records at the Box Office. It was loved and adored by cricket fans and will undoubtedly be one of the best cricket-based films of all time.
4. Azhar
Another story based on the former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin, 'Azhar' shows the journey of the controversial figure that he was. The movie offers plenty of drama and thrills, and you can watch it alone for the brilliant acting of Emraan Hashmi who deserves applause for his portrayal of Azhar.
(Pic credits: Filmfare Twitter)
5. '83
Based on the life of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev, who led India to its first-ever World Cup title, '83 boasts a star cast featuring the likes of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, among others. The Kabir Khan-directed film broke numerous records and is a must-watch for every Indian cricket fan!
6. Sachin: A billion dreams
While the film by James Erskine may not be an outright biopic, it still shows Sachin Tendulkar's journey, from a young teen to a world-beater. The greatest thing about this documentary is that Sachin himself narrates all the details and takes you through the film, which adds a very realistic feel to it.
(Pic credits: ANI Twitter)