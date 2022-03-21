MS Dhoni, Shabaash Mithu to Chakda Xpress: Biopics based on cricketers that you simply cannot miss

With the success of 'MS Dhoni' and '83', biopics on cricketers have worked wonders at the Box Office. Here are a few more biopics you mustn't miss!

Sports biopics have been a formula of success in Bollywood. With cricket being the most popular sport in the country, biopics such as 'MS Dhoni' and '83' based on the life of former Indian skippers MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev have done mighty well at the Box-Office.

On Monday, the teaser of Mithali Raj's biopic 'Shabaash Mithu' was released. With another biopic based on Jhulan Goswami's life titled 'Chakda Xpress' in the pipeline, we decided to compile a list of biopics on cricketers that you simply must not miss.