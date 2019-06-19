Photos
'Mr. ICC out of World Cup 2019': Twitter heartbroken as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out with thumb injury
Here's how Twitter reacted to the news of Shikhar Dhawan being ruled out of the rest of India's World Cup campaign.
- DNA Web Team
- Jun 19, 2019, 05:54 PM IST
India's opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the rest of their World Cup campaign after fracturing his thumb earlier in the tournament, BCCI said on Wednesday. Dhawan sustained the injury against Australia but continued to play on, scoring a match-winning century. However, he did not take the field for the second innings.
"Shikhar Dhawan has been diagnosed with a fracture of the first metacarpal on his left hand following a ball impact injury during the team's second match versus Australia at the Oval on 5th June 2019," BCCI said in a statement.
"Following several specialist opinions, he will remain in a cast until the middle of July and therefore will not be available for the remainder of the World Cup."
Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who was flown in as a cover and joined the team before Sunday's victory against Pakistan, is set to be named as Dhawan's replacement.
1. 'It is so heartbreaking'
Everyone was sad to hear the news of Shikhar Dhawan being ruled out of the rest of India's World Cup campaign.
Really unfortunate that Mr. ICC is no longer a part of #TeamIndia for the #CWC19. Wish Dhawan a speedy recovery....— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 19, 2019
My heart goes out to @SDhawan25. Playing in a World Cup, and hopefully winning it, is a dream. If India do win it, he can be proud that he contributed with that wonderful century.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 19, 2019
It's so heartbreaking to be ruled out of a world cup due to injury, my heart goes out to @SDhawan25. Well done on your contribution so far buddy, get well soon. #Dhawan #ICCCricketWorldCup2019— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) June 19, 2019
2. Best wishes for Rishabh Pant
While everyone was disappointed for Dhawan, they wished best of luck to his replacement - Rishabh Pant.
You never wish to make a World Cup team on the back of someone else's disappointment. But now that it has happened, let us wish #RishabhPant well. It is the opportunity of a lifetime and he has earned it.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 19, 2019
Pant will make this India team even stronger than it already is. I know Dhawan has been extremely consistent especially in ICC events but KL Rahul is an adequate cover. In Pant, India now have that explosive MO player to follow the top 3.— Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) June 19, 2019
A Pat Cummins short ball has ruled Shikhar Dhawan out of the World Cup with a busted thumb. In comes Test keeper Rishabh Pant. What a luxury for India. Surprised Pant didn’t make the initial squad. #CWC19— Sam Landsberger (@SamLandsberger) June 19, 2019