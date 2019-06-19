'Mr. ICC out of World Cup 2019': Twitter heartbroken as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out with thumb injury

Here's how Twitter reacted to the news of Shikhar Dhawan being ruled out of the rest of India's World Cup campaign.

India's opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the rest of their World Cup campaign after fracturing his thumb earlier in the tournament, BCCI said on Wednesday. Dhawan sustained the injury against Australia but continued to play on, scoring a match-winning century. However, he did not take the field for the second innings.

"Shikhar Dhawan has been diagnosed with a fracture of the first metacarpal on his left hand following a ball impact injury during the team's second match versus Australia at the Oval on 5th June 2019," BCCI said in a statement.

"Following several specialist opinions, he will remain in a cast until the middle of July and therefore will not be available for the remainder of the World Cup."

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who was flown in as a cover and joined the team before Sunday's victory against Pakistan, is set to be named as Dhawan's replacement.