More fight off the field? Before getting walloped by England, Afghan national team bickers in Manchester restaurant

Losing the on-field fight against England was not enough as the Afghanistan squad got involved in a fight at a Manchester restaurant on Monday.
The restaurant management had to call the police as well to get the situation under control according to reports.
The entire event unfolded just the night before Afghanistan took on England in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford, where the Afghans got massively outplayed by Eoin Morgan and Co. -- handing them their fifth defeat at the tournament.
According to the reports from Britain, the unnamed Afghanistan player took exception to be videoed by some unknown person and confronted that person.
But during the post-match press conference, Afghan captain Gulbadin Naib refused to make any further comments on it when asked about the incident and said he's got no new information about the alleged incident.
1. Gulbadin Naib refuses to comment
“No, I haven’t, so you can ask my security officer. I didn’t know anything about him, about them,” he said.
“It’s not a big issue for the team, for me.”
Earlier Tuesday, a statement issued by Greater Manchester Police confirmed that officers attended Akbar’s restaurant shortly after 11:15 pm local time (2215 GMT) on Monday.
“Shortly after 11.15 pm on Monday 17 June 2019, police were called to reports of an altercation at premises on Liverpool Road in Manchester,” the statement said.
“Officers attended the scene. No one was injured and no arrests have been made. Enquiries are ongoing.”
2. A breach of privacy
This is not the first time in this year's World Cup where cricketers and their family members have been video recorded without their permission at a public place and then posted online which later created a lot of backlashes and controversies.
Like for example, PAK cricketer Shoaib Malik and his wife Sania Mirza were recently filmed at a restaurant with their newborn on which a huge controversy broke out on Twitter after India defeated Pakistan at Old Trafford on Sunday.
Shoaib Malik with other team players was smoking Sheesha on Wilmslow Road, Manchester, on Sunday morning - 7 hours before the start of match against India #IndiaVsPakistan #PAKvsIND @TheRealPCB @hansbadvi pic.twitter.com/o8MekodEc0— Abdul QaDeer (@abdul099) June 16, 2019
3. The Sania Mirza vs Veena Malik Twitter spat
A Twitter battle broke out between ex-Big Boss star Veena Malik and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Monday after the PAK actress raised questioned about the Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik-- husband of Sania Mirza -- regarding preparations.
Soon after a vlog went viral on Twitter which showed Izhaan, son of Sania Mirza and Shoib Malik, with some Pakistani cricket team players, the ex-Big Boss contestant raised the question that why did Sania took her nine-month-old son to a "sheesha palace". "Sheesha' is basically an oriental tobacco pipe which might be hazardous for children, as commented bt Veena Malik.
"Sania, I am actually so worried for the kid. You guys took him to a sheesha place isn't it Hazardious? Also as far as I know Archie's is all about junk food which isn't good for athletes/Boys. You must know well as you are mother and athlete yourself? (sic)" Vina tweeted on Monday.
Sania Mirza quickly fired back a replay stating she loves and cares about her son a "lot more than anyone else does".
Veena Malik's fired a shot at Shoaib Malik's "junk food" habits, but Sania Mirza's reply was: "I am not Pakistan cricket team's dietitian nor am I their mother or principal or teacher."
