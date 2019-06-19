More fight off the field? Before getting walloped by England, Afghan national team bickers in Manchester restaurant

The restaurant management had to call the police as well to get the situation under control according to reports.

Losing the on-field fight against England was not enough as the Afghanistan squad got involved in a fight at a Manchester restaurant on Monday.

The restaurant management had to call the police as well to get the situation under control according to reports.

The entire event unfolded just the night before Afghanistan took on England in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford, where the Afghans got massively outplayed by Eoin Morgan and Co. -- handing them their fifth defeat at the tournament.

According to the reports from Britain, the unnamed Afghanistan player took exception to be videoed by some unknown person and confronted that person.

But during the post-match press conference, Afghan captain Gulbadin Naib refused to make any further comments on it when asked about the incident and said he's got no new information about the alleged incident.