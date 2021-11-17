Meet Umme Ahmed Shishir, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's wife who is a software engineer

Today, we are going to delve deep into Shakib Al Hasan's personal life, his love story with his wife, his marriage, and his three beautiful children.
Team Bangladesh's star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is well-known for his cricket, however, many are not aware of his personal life - his wife Umme Ahmed Shishir and their three children.
1. Who is Shakib Al Hasan's wife Umme Ahmed Shishir?
Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is married to Umme Ahmed Shishir who is a Bangladeshi model and a software engineer. Umme is extremely beautiful and keeps sharing glamorous photos of herself on Instagram. Umme and Shakib have been married for almost a decade now and share three beautiful children.
2. How did Shakib Al Hasan meet his wife Umme Ahmed Shishir?
Shakib Al Hasan, in 2010, had gone to England to play county cricket. It was in England when Shakib met Umme for the first time. Though Ummi hails from Bangladesh, her parents immigrated to the US when she was 10-years-old.
3. How did Shakib Al Hasan and his wife Umme Ahmed Shishir fall in love?
When Shakib Al Hasan was in England to play county cricket, Umme was there too, for a holiday. What's more, is that both Shakib and Umme were staying at the same hotel at the time. It was at that time the two met each other and became good friends, forging an instant connection. It was this bond between Umme and Shakib that turned their friendship into love.
4. Shakib Al Hasan and Umme Ahmed Shishir's wedding
Shakib Al Hasan and Umme Ahmed Shishir got married on December 12, 2012.
5. Shakib Al Hasan and Umme Ahmed Shishir's children
After marriage, in the year 2015, Shakib Al Hasan and Umme Ahmed Shishir became parents to a daughter, whom they named Alayna Hasan Aubrey. Shakib and Umme are parents to two more children - Errum Hasan, Eyzah Al Hasan.