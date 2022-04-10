IPL 2022: From Anushka Sharma, Sanjana Ganesan to Vini Raman - Meet the hot WAGs of IPL stars

Vini Raman joined the list of cricketers' WAGs as she recently got married to Glenn Maxwell. Here's a list of the hottest WAGs of IPL stars.
With the 15th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) up and underway, the limelight is on players and their families as well. Recently, Glenn Maxwell got married to Vini Raman, an Australian girl of Indian descent. Vini also joined Maxwell along at the RCB's hotel and she recently sported an RCB jersey as well.
Talking about the WAGs of IPL players, the list is very long, and thus we decided to compile a list of the hottest WAGs of IPL stars:
1. Anushka Sharma
The wife of Virat Kohli needs no introduction, as she is one of the most renowned Bollywood celebs in India. Anushka and Virat got married to each other in 2017 in a hush-hush ceremony in Italy. They have a baby girl named Vamika, whom Anushka recently carried with herself to a Team India match but it turned out to be a big debacle.
2. Vini Raman
The latest lady to join the WAGs circle, Vini Raman hails from a Tamil family in Melbourne and is a Pharmacist by profession. She met Maxwell at an event back in 2013, and the pair recently got married to each other. Raman came to India along with her husband and she even shared of pic herself donning the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) jersey.
3. Sanjana Ganesan
Mrs Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan is another WAG who needs no introduction, as she is a well-renowned television personality and sports presenter. Before her marriage to Bumrah, Sanjana had won the ‘Femina Officially Gorgeous’ and participated in MTV's Splitsvilla Season 7 in 2014. She got married to Bumrah in March 2021.
4. Natasa Stankovic
Natasa Stankovic made a name for herself in Bollywood after she featured in popular Bollywood songs. The Serbian beauty has also participated in the reality show Big Boss before she decided to tie the knot with Hardik Pandya. The couple was blessed with a baby boy named Agastya in July 2020.
5. Dhanashree Verma
The wife of Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree was recently seen cheering out load for her hubby in the RCB vs RR match. She is a social media queen and regularly treats her fans with gorgeous pics and videos of herself. Dhanashree is a dancer and choreographer by profession, and she is a trained dentist as well.