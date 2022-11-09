Meet Sofia Hayat, the ex-girlfriend of Team India's skipper Rohit Sharma who also participated in Bigg Boss

Before walking down the aisle with Ritika Sajdeh in 2015, India’s ‘hitman’ Rohit Sharma was rumoured to be dating Sofia Hayat.

Sofia Hayat, a singer, actress, and television personality, has also been in the headlines for a variety of other reasons.

While she rose to prominence after appearing on Bigg Boss 7 in 2013, she was best known as the girlfriend of Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma.

The affair between Team India's Hitman and Sophia Hayat was widely publicized.

So, let's look at what we know about their relationship.