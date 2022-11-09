Search icon
Meet Sofia Hayat, the ex-girlfriend of Team India's skipper Rohit Sharma who also participated in Bigg Boss

Before walking down the aisle with Ritika Sajdeh in 2015, India’s ‘hitman’ Rohit Sharma was rumoured to be dating Sofia Hayat.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 09, 2022, 09:57 AM IST

Sofia Hayat, a singer, actress, and television personality, has also been in the headlines for a variety of other reasons.

While she rose to prominence after appearing on Bigg Boss 7 in 2013, she was best known as the girlfriend of Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma.

The affair between Team India's Hitman and Sophia Hayat was widely publicized.

So, let's look at what we know about their relationship.

1. Rohit Sharma and Sofia Hayat's affair

Rohit Sharma and Sofia Hayat's affair
1/5

It was in the year 2012 when reports of Rohit Sharma and Sofia Hayat being in a relationship started doing the rounds. Rohit Sharma's pictures and dating news of Sofia Hayat had also made headlines in many newspapers.

2. First meeting

First meeting
2/5

The ex-couple first met at the abroad party. Rohit Sharma and Sofia Hayat were introduced through a common friend. And after several meetings, the duo ended up falling for each other.

3. Sofia's update on the relationship and breakup

Sofia's update on the relationship and breakup
3/5

The actress had clarified herself through a tweet that their breakup has taken place. However, what she revealed, was what shocked all.

4. Reason for the breakup

Reason for the breakup
4/5

Rohit's breakup is said to be due to fellow star batsman Virat Kohli. It is rumored, that the friendship between Kohli and Sofia was one of the causes for their breakup.

5. Rohit gets married to Ritika Sajdeh

Rohit gets married to Ritika Sajdeh
5/5

Post the breakup with Sofia, Rohit Sharma met Ritika Sajdeh. The two were on professional terms, but later on, became friends. The couple soon started dating and got married in December 2015.

