2 . Illustrious career

The legendary left-arm fast bowler, Wasim Akram, achieved an incredible milestone by taking 414 wickets in 104 Test matches and 502 wickets in 356 One Day Internationals. Celebrated as one of the greatest left-arm bowlers in the history of cricket by the BBC, Akram's extraordinary talent and skill have garnered him a massive following in Pakistan. His crucial role in Pakistan's historic victory over England on March 25, 1992, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia solidified his status as a cricketing legend.