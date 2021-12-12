Meet Sayali Sanjeev, the rumoured girlfriend of star India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad

Speculations are rife that Ruturaj Gaikwad, who plays for CSK in IPL, would be included in India squad for three-match ODI series in South Africa.
Young India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad is in prime form these days and he hit his third consecutive hundred in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 tournament on Saturday. Speculations are rife that Gaikwad, who plays for MS Dhoni-led CSK in IPL, would be included in India squad for three-match ODI series in South Africa.
As people are talking about Ruturaj's superb show with the bat there are many who are also talking about his alleged love affair with Marathi actress Sayali Sanjeev. It is to be noted that the couple have preferred not to comment on dating rumours but several reports claimed that Ruturaj and Sayali are dating each other. Let's know more about Sayali Sanjeev.
1. Sayali Sanjeev - Personal details
Sayali Sanjeev was born on January 31, 1993 in Dhule, Maharashtra. She did her schooling from RJC Bytco High School in Nashik. Sayali Sanjeev has completed her graduation from HPT Arts and RYK Science College, Nashik.
2. Sayali Sanjeev - Professional life
Sayali also won the best actress award in college. She has also modeled for Swarovski Gems, Dentzz, Quikr and Birla Eyecare.
3. Sayali Sanjeev - TV career
Sayali Sanjeev made her TV debut with a music video in which Sushant Shelar was cast opposite her.
4. Sayali Sanjeev - 'Kaahe Diya Pardes'
Sayali Sanjeev got a lot of fame through Zee Marathi's TV serial 'Kaahe Diya Pardes'. Her character 'Gauri' was became very popular.
5. Sayali Sanjeev - Modelling
Sayali Sanjeev acted in many films, including Raju Parsekar's film 'Police Lines - Ek Purna Satya'. Apart from this, she also acted in films like Atpadi Nights, Mann Fakira, AB&CD and The Story of Paithani.