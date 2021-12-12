Meet Sayali Sanjeev, the rumoured girlfriend of star India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad

Speculations are rife that Ruturaj Gaikwad, who plays for CSK in IPL, would be included in India squad for three-match ODI series in South Africa.

Young India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad is in prime form these days and he hit his third consecutive hundred in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 tournament on Saturday. Speculations are rife that Gaikwad, who plays for MS Dhoni-led CSK in IPL, would be included in India squad for three-match ODI series in South Africa.

As people are talking about Ruturaj's superb show with the bat there are many who are also talking about his alleged love affair with Marathi actress Sayali Sanjeev. It is to be noted that the couple have preferred not to comment on dating rumours but several reports claimed that Ruturaj and Sayali are dating each other. Let's know more about Sayali Sanjeev.